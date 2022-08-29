Keith Urban shares rare glimpse inside family life with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman boast an impressive $50million property portfolio, that includes several homes across the US and Australia.

While the couple rarely offers insight into their family life, back in December 2021, the singer shared a snapshot of one of their sprawling gardens on Instagram – and it's pretty impressive.

WATCH: Keith Urban shares rare glimpse of sprawling gardens

Filming a promotional video for his tour, Speed of Now, Keith told fans:

"We have been getting ready for the Speed of Now world tour hitting the road. We don't have a stage to prepare, but we do have the backyard."

The singer filmed a promotional film in his backyard

Fans certainly saw the funny side of Keith's post, as one said: "This promo is the best," and another joked: "Whohoo… tourrrr! Lol…Love the backyard rehearsal… lucky neighbours."

As he revealed further details, fans were no doubt captivated by the surrounding gardens in the background, which were being tended to by a handyman equipped with a leafblower.

The 54-year-old may not have mentioned which house he was staying in at the time, but we reckon it was the family's main Nashville home.

The couple has an impressive $50million property portfolio

Just two years after their wedding, Nicole and Keith bought the 20-room mansion in Nashville, which they still share with their daughters Sunday and Faith.

Worth $3.4million, the beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith's music career.

Nicole and Keith's main family home is ideally located in Nashville for Keith's music career

Among their property portfolio, Keith and Nicole also own a $6.77million Beverly Hills home, a $13.5million New York duplex with views of the Hudson River and a $3.5million Manhattan apartment in a private building.

As for their homes in Australia, the A-listers have a historic $6.5million New South Wales retreat, which is located in Bunya Hill, which has six bedrooms and an incredible 45 hectares of land filled with alpaca and cattle.

They also own three lavish apartments within the same Sydney building, which overlooks Sydney Harbour. First, they bought a $6million penthouse located on the 21st floor of the Latitude Building in Milsons Point, before snapping up the penthouse next door for $7million in 2012, so they could combine the two into one enormous apartment.

Meanwhile, a $2.68million apartment on the 19th floor of the building was bought by Nicole in 2011, which she now reportedly uses as a home office.

