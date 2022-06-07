Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's jaw-dropping $50million property portfolio

Chloe Best
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's houses are located across the US and Australia, and includes properties in Sydney, Nashville and Beverly Hills
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have both achieved huge success in their respective careers, but appear to love nothing more than spending time at home with their two daughters – Sunday and Faith – when they are not working.
As such, the couple have invested in several idyllic houses across both the United States and Australia, ranging from an incredible penthouse in Sydney to their main family home in Nashville.
Nicole previously revealed that she loves to enjoy a quiet and private life away from work, telling Harper's Bazaar of her home life: "Obviously, I work hard, but when I'm off, I'm off. Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that."
Explore the couple's international property portfolio below…
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's four homes in the United States
A $3.4million Nashville mansion
Nicole Kidman has revealed glimpses inside her Nashville home on Instagram
Two years after their wedding Nicole and Keith bought a 20-room mansion in Nashville, which they still share with their daughters Sunday and Faith.
The beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and swimming pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith's music career.
Nicole and Keith's $6.77million Beverly Hills home
In 2008, the couple also splashed out almost $7million on a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills. Featuring an outdoor swimming pool and a master suite with dual walk-in closets, and its own sitting room and office, the property has everything the couple could possibly want.
A $13.5million New York duplex
The couple's careers often see them travelling across the US, so they also have a base in New York – a $13.53million duplex in Chelsea, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and views of the Hudson River.
A $3.5million Manhattan apartment
The couple bought a luxurious Tribeca apartment in 2020
In early 2020, Nicole and Keith bought another Manhattan home, this time in the star-studded Tribeca neighbourhood. Their $3.5million home is located in a private building with three separate entrances, and features high ceilings, oversized arched windows and oak flooring.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's two homes in Australia
The couple's historic $6.5million New South Wales retreat
Nicole and Keith bought a home in the Big Little Lies star's native Australia in 2009. The $6.5million Georgian mansion is located in Bunya Hill, and has six bedrooms and an incredible 45 hectares of land featuring herds of alpaca and cattle.
he remote retreat is the ideal place for the couple to escape their busy lives, and in the 13 years since they have owned the home they have modernised the property with a swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
The couple's Australian home has 45 hectares of land
Nicole and Keith's Sydney penthouse
The couple also own three lavish apartments within the same Sydney building, which overlooks Sydney Harbour. First, they bought a $6million penthouse located on the 21st floor of the Latitude Building in Milsons Point, before snapping up the penthouse next door for $7million in 2012, so they could combine the two into one enormous apartment.
Meanwhile, a $2.68million apartment on the 19th floor of the building was bought by Nicole in 2011, which she now reportedly uses as a home office.
