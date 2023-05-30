Sofia Vergara shares glimpse inside palatial bathroom at $26m mega-mansion – and it will blow you away

Sofia Vergara is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV with a reported net worth of $180 million – so it's not surprising she has invested some of her cash into jaw-dropping real estate.

The America's Got Talent judge lives in a $26 million mega-mansion with her husband, Joe Manganiello, in Beverly Park, an exclusive guard-gated community sited high in the mountains above Beverly Hills. While Sofia has offered glimpses inside the home on social media in the past, she recently shared a rare look inside one of her 10 stunning bathrooms – and it could certainly rival a five-star hotel.

© Instagram Sofia's bathroom could rival a five-star hotel

Sofia posed in a black strapless dress in what appeared to be her primary bathroom. The spacious room boasts a monochromatic color scheme that gives the space a modern aesthetic. The room is decorated with white walls, a marble-tiled floor, a large shower with gold hardware, and a free-standing tub that sits in front of an electric fireplace underneath an ornate circle mirror with gold accents.

Sofia and Joe bought the 17,000 square feet home in 2020. Alongside the plus-sized living space in the main house, there is also a guesthouse, a poolside cabana, two motor courts with space for four cars, a Grecian-inspired pool, a sports court, and nearly two acres of land.

© Instagram Sofia's primary bathroom is one of 10

According to previous listings, the property's exquisitely manicured grounds were designed to evoke the gardens of a palatial estate in Italy, with emerald green lawns, a long allee of olive trees, and pathways leading past rigidly formal boxwoods and stone fountains.

Beverly Park, known as one of L.A.'s most exclusive communities, has residents including Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Rod Stewart.

Sofia's bathroom boasts plenty of natural light

Sofia and Joe also own an Italian-style villa in Beverly Hills which they recently relisted for just under $18 million after it failed to sell last year when it first went on the market with a price tag of $19.6 million.

The actress purchased the property in 2014 for just over $10 million and has remodeled the "starter home" over the past decade. With seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the home is sat on over half an acre of land and is almost 12,000 square feet. It is also nearly invisible from public view, hidden behind walls, gates, and a large hedge.

© Instagram Sofia's $26m home boasts a large outdoor area with pool

There are soaring ceilings throughout and hardwood floors, while there is also a full-size gym, movie theater, and wine room. Inside a gated community, the home features a chef's kitchen with white marble, and gorgeous French doors out to the large, landscaped garden with a lush swimming pool and spa.

Archways offer unique entrances into rooms including two living areas, there is also a separate dining room with wood-paneled walls. The bedrooms are described as five main and two maids.

