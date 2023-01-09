Helen Flanagan supported after making major change to former home with Scott Sinclair The former Coronation Street actress treated herself to an upgrade

Helen Flanagan has made a major change to her family home following her reported split from her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street star opened up to her 1 million Instagram followers about her indulgent Christmas present to herself, detailing lavish renovations made to her bathroom by Titan Bathrooms. "They worked their magic and the before and after is insane. It really is my dream bathroom," wrote the mother-of-three.

Helen continued: "@titan_bathrooms came in and did everything from design, helping me choose everything from their showroom and then fitting everything. Designed by @natalienicholsondesign ( not an ad or gifted, I paid for my bathroom but discount with social media)"

The actress' new bathroom is a monochrome masterpiece, complete with a matte black rolltop bath and sleek black toilet. A stunning marble tiled wall is the perfect pairing for the grey herringbone flooring, finished with several blooming houseplants in chic black pots.

Helen shared a glimpse inside her lavish new bathroom

Helen's followers were quick to flood the comments with supportive messages making a nod to the star's relationship status. "You don't need to justify yourself Helen, you deserve this," wrote one fan, as another comment read: "You shouldn't have to explain yourself to anyone. It's beautiful and deserved!"

Fans first began to wonder if Helen and Scott had parted ways after Helen – who shares children Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie with Scott – stepped out on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards in October last year in a red hot mini dress from Tran Hung, complete with a strapless neckline and a striking bow.

Helen has been seen several times without her engagement ring

But one accessory that was noticeably missing was her sparkling engagement ring from Scott, prompting her fans to send supportive messages. "Thinking of you and your beautiful kids xx wishing you and Scott both well," wrote one Instagram fan, and another added: "So sad to hear about you and Scott."

Helen, who was previously very open about their relationship on social media, has removed most traces of Scott from her Instagram account, including several romantic snaps from family holidays that were formerly posted.

Helen appeared to spend Christmas without her former fiancé

Despite rumours that Helen and fiancé Scott have split, neither of them have publicly addressed their relationship status. HELLO! has approached a representative for Helen for comment.

