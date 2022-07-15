Sofia Vergara places $19.6 million LA home on the market - see inside The starter home has seven bedrooms

Sofia Vergara has placed her Beverly Hills home on the market for a cool $19.6 million.

The actress purchased the property in 2014 for just over $10 million and has remodeled the Tuscan-style "starter home" over the past decade.

She later married husband Joe Manganiello and they spent the pandemic holed up in the seven-bedroom house. With 11 bathrooms, the home is sat on over half an acre of land and is almost 12000 square feets.

It is nearly invisible from public view, hidden behind walls, gates, and a large hedge.

There are soaring ceilings throughout and hardwood floors, while there is also a full-size gym, movie theater and a wine room.

Inside a gated community, the home features a chef's kitchen with white marbling, and gorgeous French doors out to the large landscaped garden with a lush swimming pool and spa.

The property is set on half an acre

Archways offer unique entrances into rooms including two living areas, there is also a separate dining room with wood-paneled walls.

The bedrooms are described as five main and two maids.

French doors lead to the garden

Sofia was once the highest-paid actress on TV for eight consecutive years and along with actor husband Joe they have an impressive portfolio including a $26 million home in Beverly Park, in the mountains above Beverly Hills, which they purchased in 2020.

Beverly Park, known as one of L.A.’s most exclusive guard-gated communities, has residents including Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Rod Stewart.

The news comes as Sofia celebrated her 50th birthday and wowed fans with a celebratory look they won't easily forget. Sofia looked stunning in a mid-length lemon dress as she partied the night away with her lookalike niece Claudia Vergara and son Manolo, as well as other close friends and family.

The home also has a wet bar and wine room

She shared several other photos from the evening and captioned them: "Birthday dinner," alongside balloons, cake and heart emojis.

In the snap, she and Claudia could be seen posing at the table alongside another party guest. A second post saw the 50-year-old front and center of a fabulous group shot. She wrote: "Thank u for coming!! #50 #family."