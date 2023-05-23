Sofia Vergara looks almost unrecognizable in jaw-dropping 90s modeling photo – and wait 'til you see her hair

The America's Got Talent judge was mistaken for an iconic 90s supermodel

Sofia Vergara's toned physique and undeniable beauty have been causing jaws to drop ever since she found worldwide fame on Modern Family.

But it's not just in recent years that she has had fans fawning over her appearance, as back in the 90s she was a sought-after model and Sofia loves taking trips down memory lane to share her old modeling photos with her followers.

WATCH: How Sofia Vergara catapulted herself to worldwide fame

One photo she posted on Instagram in 2017 caused quite a stir as it had many of her fans doing a double take as they confused Sofia with iconic 90s supermodel, Cindy Crawford.

In the black and white photo taken in 1992 when Sofia was just 20, she is wearing a simple black dress with a matching coat wrapped around her arms. Like Cindy back in the day, Sofia's hair is styled in voluminous waves and her pouty lips and thick eyebrows draw attention to her face.

Her followers were blown away by the stunning snapshot, which she captioned: "#tbt Bogota 1992", and were quick to react, with one writing: "Just like Cindy Crawford." A second said: "Almost thought you were Cindy Crawford for a sec."

A third added: "Man she has always been pretty didn't need a glow-up or anything." A fourth wrote: "You've always been beautiful!"

Sofia has barely aged a day since her modeling career and always looks incredible whether she's posing in a bikini or her signature figure-hugging dresses.

The America's Got Talent judge has often spoken out about the secret behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week but likes to spoil herself at the weekend.

Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

As for her fitness, in an interview with Marie Claire, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the Modern Family star doesn't like running, instead opting for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her buttocks and legs.

"Sofia wants to build muscle and have that look—she likes curves," Jennifer said. "She'll spin to get cardio in, but walking is effective for her."

The actress also trains with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and told HELLO! back in 2015, she considered working out "a punishment". "I've done everything to stay in shape," she told us.

"Pilates, spinning and now I'm training with Gunnar Peterson. To me, working out is a punishment but I'm conscious that it is important to my health and appearance so I try to do it as much as I can."

See more photos of Sofia showcasing her stunning figure below.

© Getty Images Sofia prefers dresses with a figure-hugging silhouette

© Getty Images Sofia always dazzles on the red carpet

© Getty Images Sofia is a fan of bold colors

© Getty Images Sofia hasn't changed her style much over the years

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.