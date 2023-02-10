Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie splashes around in hotel-worthy bathroom The Sussexes have released a photo of a private family moment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hands-on with their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana with the royal dad taking on feeding duties and Meghan doing storytime.

Here's our round-up of the Sussex children's cutest moments caught on camera...

In a rare photograph shared on their Netflix docuseries, Archie's fun bathtime was revealed, inadvertently showing off the family's private bathroom at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The snap was taken before the family moved to their sprawling Montecito mansion during a sweet family moment.

The Sussexes shared a glimpse into family life in their documentary

Archie can be seen reaching out of the bath with his hair wet from the tub while his proud parents looked on with smiles on their faces.

The little one was sitting in a roll top bath, the kind you'd commonly see in hotel rooms with vintage style taps at one end. Behind the Sussexes what appears to be a shower cubicle can be seen and there is also a glimpse of a vanity unit with fluffy towels hanging by it.

The royals have a UK base, Frogmore Cottage

While this space may seem luxurious, the couple upgraded when it came to their stateside pad as their master bathroom is another level of luxury.

It has also been reported that the couple have a spa within their multi-million pound home with a separate dry and wet sauna, while the New York Post also reported there is a massage room.

The couple have previously admitted that they found their first royal home together, Nottingham Cottage, too small.

The couple moved out of Nottingham Cottage after finding it too small

During the documentary, the Sussexes revealed that Oprah Winfrey was surprised at their living quarters when she came for tea one day. "Oprah came over for tea, didn't she?" said Harry to Meghan. "When she came over, she sat down, she said, 'No one would ever believe it'," presumably referring to the bijou size of the place.

They also shared photos of Prince Harry almost touching his head on the ceiling and Meghan Markle standing in a short hallway inside the humble abode.

