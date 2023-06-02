Sofia Vergara's pool at $26m mansion belongs at a 5-star luxury hotel – see incredible video

If you thought Sofia Vergara's Beverly Hills home was incredible, wait until you see the exterior of her property! The Modern Family actress opened the doors to her vast garden in her latest Instagram post, which saw her running after her pet dog Petunia as she chased her niece Claudia.

In the cute cat-and-mouse game, Claudia ran across the manicured lawn, broken up by stepping stones leading to an outdoor swimming pool. As Sofia's pet pooch followed, the camera panned past several white loungers that sat empty next to the water, while hedges and palm trees surrounding the water ensure privacy when Sofia goes for a dip.

The poolside cabana could be seen on the other side, with pillars surrounding the entrance – something that wouldn't look out of place in a luxury hotel.

The America's Got Talent judge and her husband Joe Manganiello live in a $26 million mega-mansion in Beverly Park, an exclusive guard-gated community sited high in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Known as one of L.A.'s most exclusive communities, it has residents including Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Rod Stewart.

© Instagram Sofia's $26m home boasts a large outdoor area with pool

Sofia and Joe bought the 17,000 square feet home in 2020. Alongside the plus-sized living space in the main house, there is also a guesthouse, two motor courts with space for four cars, a sports court, and nearly two acres of land.

According to previous listings, the property's exquisitely manicured grounds were designed to evoke the gardens of a palatial estate in Italy, with emerald green lawns, a long allee of olive trees, and pathways leading past rigidly formal boxwoods and stone fountains.

Sofia's bathroom boasts plenty of natural light

The actress also purchased an Italian-style villa in Beverly Hilly in 2014 for just over $10 million and has remodeled the "starter home" over the past decade. With seven bedrooms – five main and two maids – and 11 bathrooms, the home is sat on over half an acre of land and is almost 12,000 square feet. It is also nearly invisible from public view, hidden behind walls, gates, and a large hedge.

© Getty The couple have two homes in Beverly Hills

Sofia recently relisted the property for just under $18 million after it failed to sell last year when it first went on the market with a price tag of $19.6 million.

Situated inside a gated community, the home boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors and wood-paneled walls. A full-size gym, a movie theater, a wine room and a chef's kitchen with white marble and gorgeous French doors offer luxurious lodgings for the couple.

When they want to escape Los Angeles, Sofia and Joe can jet off to their beautiful holiday home, known as Casa Chipi Chipi. They have never shared the exact location of their luxurious beachside property, but it is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

