Pregnant Janette Manrara debuts vast garden at new home in magical video

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara, 39, is expecting her first child with her husband of five years, Aljaz Skorjanec and the couple have just moved into a brand new home to start their family.

On Tuesday, the dancer shared a magical clip from one of the windows of the property, revealing their vast garden space. Check it out...

WATCH: Janette Manrara films dreamy garden at new home

"Always think of The Lion King when I see this view," penned the pregnant star, alongside a Lion King emoji, referring to the beautiful sunset between the broken clouds.

Below the gorgeous sky, Janette and Aljaz's garden can be admired, and it features a wooden fence around the perimeter and an expanse of pristine grass. The couple's garden isn't overlooked at all and beyond the fence picturesque trees can be seen.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz are welcoming their firstborn this year

Last week, Janette revealed a tiny glimpse into her little one's nursery. The star talked about the moment she saw the nearly-finished room for the first time, describing it as "the most special room [she's] ever been in [her] life".

MORE: Janette Manrara cradles 'big' baby bump in heartwarming video

Understandably, she couldn't hide her excitement for the life-changing moment and filmed the sweet update from the cosy chair she later revealed: "She would be feeding on."

Janette and Aljaz's new dining room is stunning

Careful not to share too much of the baby's room, Janette explained: "I don't want to show it to you just yet because it's not finished." But nonetheless, she did give fans a look at a stunning floor lamp with fluffy top.

PHOTOS: Strictly's Janette Manrara shimmers in plunging sequin gown ahead of due date

Janette and Aljaz announced that they were looking for a new home earlier this year, before revealing that they were expecting a new arrival in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram The couple are now closer to friends Gemma and Gorka

The couple are now much closer to their friends, Strictly dancer Gorka Márquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who live in Manchester and are expecting their second child later this year.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz told HELLO! "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia.

The stars filmed lots of content in their London home, including workouts in their modern lounge and revealing where they keep the precious Strictly trophy, so we hope to see lots of lovely updates from inside their new Cheshire abode.

Best photos of pregnant Janette Manrara

© Instagram Janette looks radiant ahead of her due date

© Instagram The presenter announced her pregnancy in February

© Getty The couple appeared on the red carpet together

The star has the cutest bump

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.