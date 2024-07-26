Scott Disick's unreal views at bachelor pad he shares with Mason Disick

Scott Disick regularly shares his interior design inspiration on Instagram, posting photos of his dream home in the Hamptons and the home cinema he'd love to build at his house, but his own abode is pretty incredible, if you ask us.

The father of three shared a photo of himself relaxing on the sundeck at his Malibu home, and while he might be lusting after more properties, his seafront bolthole is the perfect place for him and his son Mason, who Scott calls his 'best friend' to spend time together.

In the candid photo, Scott reclines on an outdoor bed, courtesy of HC Luxury Outdoor (the Charleston Double Chaise, to be exact), as he scrolls through his phone. Scott captioned the photo: "Just another day appreciating my family and friends," and tagged both his furniture and his plants in the post.

© Instagram Scott Disick's sundeck has amazing views

His plant brand of choice was clearly delighted, as they reposted the photo, writing: "Blessed to see #theplantdaddies in the house of the Lord. The Pacific Madrona has truly found its heavenly home with @letthelordbewithyou."

The outdoor furniture company reposted too, writing: "Scott Disick relaxing in our Charleston Double Chaise. Home will always remain this season's hot spot!"

Scott Disick's dream home

Interiors are a passion of Scott's – he used to have a TV show called Flip It Like Disick, which saw him overhaul homes to sell, and he's been seen on The Kardashians giving Kendall Jenner advice on flipping homes herself.

© Photo: Getty Images Scott Disick advises Kendall Jenner on flipping homes

Most of the posts on Scott's social media are interiors-based now, with the reality star often asking his followers for their thoughts on where he should place his furniture and giving glimpses of the latest pieces he's added to his collection.

READ: Scott Disick shares heartwarming photo with son Mason from inside private jet

One recent post even saw Scott reading Architectural Digest, perhaps hinting that he'd like his home to appear in the pages of the well-respected magazine.

In 2019, Scott invited the publication into his home for a YouTube video, showing them around his "farm-like" house which he said had an "East Coast traditional swirl" – a nod to his upbringing in New York – a style he still likes today, proven by a photo of a "Hamptons modern look" he shared last week.

We can't wait to see what Scott does with his home next!