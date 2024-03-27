Chrissy Teigen's solid gold hallway in $17.5m home with John Legend is fit for an 'opulent' hotel

It is no secret that Chrissy Teigen's home is to die for. You only have to join her 42.6 million followers and take a quick scroll down her Instagram feed to be delighted with an array of gorgeous at-home snaps from the $17.5m pad she shares with her superstar husband John Legend, and their four children Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.

The former Lip Sync Battle host, 38, has shown off a corner of her million-dollar pad that in many other homes would be passed by without a second look - her hallway.

© Instagram Their gold wall adds an unusual visual element

A through-route in most properties, Chrissy and John have designed, with the help of the uber-talented designer Jake Arnold, a stunning hallway that is a visual talking point in its own right.

© Instagram John's at-home music room has a solid gold wall

When you enter their Beverly Hills abode, you can't miss the space decked out entirely in gold. Fans also can't help but notice their unusual spiral staircase which fits in with the earthy tones used throughout the home. An epic statement light that is so intricate it looks like honeycomb.

© Instagram Chrissy posed against the incredible wall mural

The music room is also an opulent space that features a gilded gold wall mural with stunning cranes in flight. The look is intensified by a huge gold cabinet and an impressive sound system cased in the same material. The space features warm wood flooring to complement the molten metal look.

© Instagram Notice the warmth the gold wall creates

Gilding and gold leaf expert Daniel Bland of Daniel Bland Design tells us why Chrissy's luxe hotel-worthy hallway is one to take notes from. "She has combined the ancient craft of gilding (gilding is the process of gold-leafing surfaces to give the appearance of solid gold) with contemporary shape and form in her opulent entryway," he tells us.

© Instagram Their home feels like a luxe hotel

"A sculptured light takes prominence to offer interest to the large space and the curved staircase is given a superior edge thanks to the aged gilded wall behind it. There's no forgotten corners or dark spaces, Chrissy has chosen to illuminate every inch of her home in some way that shows real design prowess."

Daniel also praises Chrissy's bold approach to adding a gold feature into her home. "One space where gold is unapologetic is in the lounge/music room. Here, a de Gournay wallpaper of cranes in flight on a gold gilded paper and swirling coils and graphic lines takes center stage and wraps around the room.

© Instagram Spot their amazing light fitting

"Where some would keep this as a statement wall, Chrissy has opted for more drama by using shimmering golds and metallics from floor to ceiling to bring more warmth and radiance."

© Daniel Bland Daniel Bland's creation is just like Chrissy's

Though Chrissy's gold features scream opulence and luxury, the warm aesthetic isn't totally unachievable for those designing their own home interiors. Daniel offers his expert advice for recreating a molten metal vibe.

© Daniel Bland Daniel Bland created this space with a gold wall

"If you wish to steal the style you can either dip your toe into the use of gold without fully committing via metallic, foil of gilded look wallpapers or adding accessories to your home such as a vase or domed metallic lights, or you can be a little more extra and consider using but to really go bold like Chrissy choose gold as your base and take different shades for fabric, paint and furniture to ensure it doesn't fade into the background."

© Daniel Bland Daniel Bland has worked on a project with a crane mural like Chrissy's

The Avant-Garde staircase only adds to the sense of opulence in the home the model shares with her The Voice coach husband. Richard Cotgrove, Founder at Stucco Veneziano tells us: "The unusual staircase in Chrissy Teigen's home contributes to its opulence by acting as a firm statement feature.

© Daniel Bland Murals add character to a space

"Its trippy design and grand scale set it apart as an extravagant architectural element, with the staircase serving a functional purpose but also working as a piece of art in and of itself. The grandeur and prestige on display contribute to a general sense of awe and wonder present throughout the space."

© Instagram Their staircase hits a major 2024 interiors trend

DISCOVER: Chrissy Teigen cuddles up to babies Esti and Wren before Oscars after party

Her staircase is also bang on trend for 2024. "The staircase is definitely ticking the curve trend for 2024, which is very big this year!," says interior designer of The Living House, Sophie Clemson. It creates a beautiful architectural curved feature within the space."