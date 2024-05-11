Interior designer Victoria-Maria Geyer's beautiful 19th-century Brussels townhouse - full tour

© CESAR VILLORIA

Gifted with self-assurance as well as talent, it may seem Victoria-Maria has had it easy. In fact, it’s taken a lot of dedication to get to where she is now. "To begin with, you have to believe in yourself. Then, whatever it is you do, you have to give it your absolute best. Only then can you achieve, maybe not 100 per cent of what you want, but at least 90 per cent," she says.