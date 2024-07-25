Margot Robbie reveals major life change with husband Tom Ackerley amid pregnancy news

Margot Robbie is currently embracing her Mother Barbie era, as the Hollywood star is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

While neither the actress nor her producer husband, both 34, have confirmed the news, the star was seen cradling what looked to be a baby bump while on vacation in Lake Como.

Since then, the couple have been spotted together at Wimbledon since, putting on a loved up display, and it looks like they've got other big moves on the horizon.

In a new video with Elle, singer Billie Eilish, who collaborated with Margot for the soundtrack of Barbie with her Oscar-winning song "What Was I Made For?" is tasked with prank calling some of her famous friends with outlandish requests.

Among other calls to friends Dakota Johnson and Tyler the Creator, plus her label head Justin Lubliner, she drops a ring to Margot when asked to find a home to pose as a setting for a fictional music video.

Their banter immediately comes across as warm and friendly, with Margot sweetly asking Billie: "How are you my love?" after the pop star calls her while she's on set, and then takes the time to rave about her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

© Getty Images Pregnant Barbie is living it up in a new era with husband Tom Ackerley

"By the way, sorry, first of all, your album. I'm dead, dead, dead, dying," she began to gush. "We are obsessed with it, cannot stop listening to it. It's unreal, we [expletive] listen to it all the time ever since it came out, we're like 'Let's put Billie on.'"

Billie, 22, who admitted earlier that she was extremely anxious about pranking her friends to begin with, nervously laughs as she pretends to ask Margot about needing her home to shoot a music video after her original location fell through.

© Getty Images The star received a prank phone call from none other than Billie Eilish

While it's unclear when the segment was filmed, it's likely that the call took place some time before Margot's pregnancy hit headlines, and she admitted to the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter that they were actually in the middle of a move, or at least, a complete remodeling of their home.

Margot and Tom own a beautiful beach house in Venice Beach, California, which they purchased for $5 million in 2021. They reportedly also were on the hunt for a home in Byron Bay in Margot's native Australia (Tom is English).

© Vogue The star has a home with her husband in Venice Beach

"I ordinarily would say [expletive] yeah, but we are packing up our house tomorrow," Margot said, leaving Billie to silently mouth to the watching production team "Wait, what?" at the coincidence of it all.

She continues the bit, however, by asking the Bombshell star whether she knew someone else who could provide their home for the video, which apparently required enough space for 200 extras.

© Getty Images The pair became close after working together on "Barbie" and the ensuing awards circuit

The two then laugh it off once Billie admits it's a prank, with Margot admitting that she actually began racking her brain over which of her friends had homes big enough for this. After some more chit chat, the Barbie star signs off while also telling her friend that she would be more than glad to accommodate her request at any other point.