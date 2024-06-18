Gogglebox's Daniel Lustig comments on unique living situation after split from Stephen Webb

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig have revealed that they are continuing to live together at their home in Brighton despite announcing their divorce in April.

Daniel, 43, who appeared alongside long-running Gogglebox star Stephen up until they departed the Channel 4 show last year, opened up about the split and their living situation on a recent episode of the podcast My Dirty Laundry.

Discussing his split from his 52-year-old business partner, Daniel said: "You have to try and keep it nice as much as you can.

"For the two of us, we were on the same level. But if you're not, it is a little bit more difficult."

© Instagram Daniel Lustig and Stephen continue to live together despite their divorce

He added: "Just try to as be communicative as you can be and be kind, because each of you is going through something."

Daniel also discussed how they navigate their living situation now that Stephen is dating other people. The Channel 4 regular is set to appear on the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating.

"I've said it before, but I back him, 100 per cent, in anything that he does," said Daniel.

"He's also been my biggest backer in everything I've done. So he has come home and talked about things that have happened on the show and I've helped him talk through it.

"My friends keep asking me if I am really OK about it and I actually am."

Opening up about the reasons behind their split, Daniel said that they realised they were better off as friends. "We had a really good innings.

© Instagram Steven and Daniel's kitchen in their Brighton home

"It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends."

He added: "We're work colleagues and partners at work as well and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well. We get on better now than we did when we were together, so it's fine. I know for a lot of people they probably can't understand it, but it has worked out for us.

"It gets to the point where you get to a certain age and you realise, you know, that you are so different and your foundations are different."

© Getty Images The pair split in April

The pair got engaged in 2016 before tying the knot two years later. The pair remain co-owners of their salon named Lustig and Webb in Storrington.

Stephen first joined the series in 2013, appearing alongside his friend and former partner Chris Steed until 2018, as well as his beloved mum, Pat, who sadly passed away in January 2024.

Following their wedding, Daniel joined Stephen on Gogglebox in 2019. From 2021 onwards, the couple were filmed at the £575,000 flat that they purchased near the seafront in Brighton, East Sussex.

Announcing their split at the time, Stephen said in a statement: "It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways. I'm sure we will forever be friends."