Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's pink kitchen we've never seen on show

Ellie Warner's living room has become a familiar spot to religious Gogglebox viewers. After all, it is the spot she sits down in alongside her sister Izzy for her weekly dose of telly.

Their original living room filming spot was situated in their family home where their mum still lives, but in recent times the sisters have upgraded to lounging at Ellie's abode.

© Instagram Ellie has blended bright colours in her living room

Fans can't help but wonder what the rest of Ellie's cosy home looks like, and thanks to her Instagram page, we can see it for ourselves.

The Gogglebox star who also works as a hairdresser recently took to Instagram to show off an unseen corner of her home in Leeds she shares with her partner Nat and son Ezra - her girly pink kitchen.

The star shared a sweet snap to celebrate a year since she rescued her adorable cat with an array of photos including one of her son in his jumperoo in their kitchen which features blush wood cabinetry and warm wood flooring.

© Instagram Ellie shared a plethora of unseen baby photos

The space also features a white tiled backsplash and another pop of colour thanks to the khaki green paint on the walls. The blush-hued cabinetry has also been brought into her dining room for a sense of continuity that ensures her home feels relaxing.

© Instagram Ellie's dining room features the same pink cabinetry

Alongside her personal Instagram account which has garnered over 450,000 loyal followers, Ellie has started a page dedicated to her home renovations aptly named 'throughmykeyhole'.

Here Ellie has shown how she has transformed her living room to the space fans recognise from the much-loved Friday night Channel 4 show.

© Instagram Ellie and Izzi film in Ellie's bright lounge

The space features graphic wallpaper featuring a bold pattern in shades of grey, taupe, and bright orange to match her tangerine radiator and cushions on her yellow sofa.

© Instagram Ellie's stunning wallpaper and colour scheme centres around orange

As she was renovating the space in 2021, Ellie penned: "Lil sneaky peak of my living room…Can’t wait to share it in all its glory. The radiators, the paper, the blue I’m just living for it all. Everyone thought I was mad when I said I was getting bright orange radiators but how effing cool are they?!?!".

© Instagram Ellie's dining room features an exposed brick wall

Their dining room has a rustic feel with an exposed brick feature wall and an old-fashioned fire. The space also features a long dark wood table, perfect for entertaining.

© Instagram Little Ezra at home

Ellie revealed that the beautiful table was a masterful piece of DIY and a great example of using recycled materials to create stunning home furnishings.

© Instagram Ellie Warner's hallway is so fun

"The table was made by a local lad out of reclaimed scaffold boards and the two benches slide right under which is ideal for me as I have dogs that think it’s socially acceptable to climb on the table top," she penned with a laughing face emoji.

We also can't get enough of Ellie's hallway. She has embraced true maximalism with a pink-painted stairwell with grey, black, and white leopard print carpet.