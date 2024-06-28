Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's $8 million decision amid DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are moving on with their lives!

The "Mirrors" hitmaker and his wife made the decision to sell a pricey property asset in Tennessee.

The plush plot of land spreads nearly 127 acres in Franklin and sold for an impressive $8 million.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Biel shares glimpse into family life with tribute

The land boasts sensational views, 50 acres of wildlife food plots, fishing ponds and miles of trails.

Justin - who is a Memphis native - bought the land in 2015, three years after marrying Jessica.

© Instagram They've sold a huge plot of land in Tennessee

It was officially taken off his hands when the sale took place on May 30, 2024, according to property records.

The multi-million dollar property deal happened just two weeks before Justin was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated on June 18, in Sag Harbour, NY.

© Handout Justin's mugshot from his arrest

At the time, he was left in police custody overnight.

The father-of-two was driving a 2025 BMW in the Hamptons town around 12:30 a.m when he was pulled over by a police officer who determined he was intoxicated.

© Instagram Justin and Jessica share two children

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

When the officer stopped him, Justin reportedly said under his breath that "this would ruin the tour," and insisted he had only had one martini.

© Instagram Silas and Phineas at their family home

His "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" was not ruined and when he took the stage in Chicago days after the arrest, Justin confessed "it's been a tough week," but performed to a huge crowd.

Jessica has stood by her husband throughout the ordeal and she and their sons, Silas, nine, and Phineas, four, took in one of Justin's shows at Madison Square Garden.

© Instagram Jessica has stood by her husband

On Father's Day, just hours before his arrest, Justin thanked his kids with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

He wrote: "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because you both chose me to be your Daddy.

© Jerritt Clark Jessica and Justin married in 2012

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way."

Justin continued: "I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose." He concluded his post by sharing his Father’s Day plans, saying, "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you! I’m spending the day chilling and watching the final round of the US Open."