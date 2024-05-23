Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son 'looks different' as she marvels over how much Silas, 9, has grown

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are fiercely private when it comes to their children, sons Silas, nine, and Phineas, four.

However, the actress shared a rare insight into her family life on Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, revealing that she and her husband are shocked by how quickly their eldest son is growing up.

While they have chosen never to reveal their sons' faces on social media, Jessica admitted that his changing appearance has left both her and Justin lost for words.

"He looks different, right? He went from this little guy to this kind of more grownup kid," she said.

"Even Justin and I are like, 'Wow, this kid is looking different all of a sudden.' He's just growing! It's so amazing!"

While Silas' growth spurt has amazed his proud parents, he is struggling with growing older.

© Instagram Jessica and Justin never reveal their sons' faces online

"He's experiencing growing pains," she admitted. "He has a hard time sleeping. He'll be waking up in the middle of the night. His legs hurt. His back hurts," she added.

As well as keeping their children's identities secret on social media, Jessica and Justin made the decision to relocate their family to Montana – they also own a home in Nashville, TN.

"You get hammered in the East Coast. You kinda get hammered on the West Coast," she said, referring to New York City and Los Angeles.

© Instagram Silas (L) is growing up fast

"That's why we don't really live there anymore. We're just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we wanna share our family with our loved ones and friends," she explained.

"But also, these kids didn't choose this," Jessica added. "I don't wanna expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself."

That logic is another reason she and Justin don't expose their sons online, but she does understand "this very social media world is where they exist and where they live, and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality. I just don't want it to be on my account."

© Instagram Jessica and Justin raise their kids out of the spotlight

She explained: "So we try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also not blasting them all over the place – and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That's just our family choice."

In a previous interview, Justin also spoke about balancing his privacy and sharing his life with his fans. "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private," he said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

He continued: "But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

© Instagram Silas and Phineas at home in Montana

Justin and Jessica have been together since 2007, although they briefly split in 2011 before marrying in Southern Italy the following year.

On their tenth wedding anniversary in October 2022, Jessica revealed that she and Justin had renewed their vows in Italy that summer.