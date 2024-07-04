Sean 'Diddy' Combs to sell $70 million LA mansion that got raided by the FBI amid trafficking charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has put his LA mansion up for sale amid continuing legal troubles.

The rapper and mogul has listed the estate for an eye-watering $70 million, according to TMZ, after initially buying it in 2014 for $39 million.

© Paras Griffin ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

His Los Angeles home was one of three properties raided by federal agents on March 26 amid sex trafficking allegations from two separate lawsuits. His Miami and New York residencies were also raided.

Homeland Security released the following statement: "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

© AKGS Sean "P Diddy" Combs' $70 million Los Angeles mansion is now reportedly on the market after the FBI raided his home back in March in connection to a purported sex trafficking investigation.

At the time, Combs was spotted walking around Miami Opa-Locka Airport following speculation that he had fled to Antigua according to flight trackers.

As the Californian property was being raided, his two sons Justin and Christian were spotted in handcuffs outside. It was later confirmed that they were not under arrest, instead they were being detained outside as agents searched the property.

© MEGA An aerial view of the rapper's LA home getting raided by law enforcement agents

The extravagant property is located in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood, not far from the Playboy Mansion and the former Spelling estate.

According to an aerial view, the mansion comes with a sizeable backyard and pool. It reportedly also has a hot tub, a covered veranda for outdoor dinner parties, a fire pit station and a water slide. The rapper has been spotted working out inside his personal fitness studio, with state of the art cardio and weight lifting equipment as well as a flat screen television. It also has a 35-seat theater, a guest house, and a grotto connected via an underground tunnel, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

© Getty In an aerial view, the home of Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen during a raid by federal law enforcement agents on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Combs bought the 17,000 square foot property not long after it had been newly built. According to records, he took out two mortgages for $25.35 million in August 2014 and May 2021. Neither of them have been paid off and the former is due to be repaid in full by August 2029, while the latter is due in May 2036.

Diddy currently faces eight different lawsuits against him. The latest of which was filed by Adria English, a former adult film star, who accused the mogul of grooming then coercing her into sexual intercourse with guests at parties he hosted, as well as making her consume alcohol and drugs.

She joins plaintiffs Joi Dickerson-Neal, Rodney Jones Jr, April Lampros, Crystal McKinney, and two other unnamed women. The rapper's ex Cassie Ventura also filed a lawsuit against him, which was settled the day after.