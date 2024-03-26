Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided and where he is now

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was subject to multiple property raids by Homeland Security on March 25.

Homes in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, tied to the rapper and mogul, were raided by law enforcement as he faces allegations as part of two lawsuits against him.

This follows the mogul's settlement with ex Cassie Ventura, who originally sued him in federal court on November 16 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about what Combs is being investigated for and why his properties have been raided.

What is Diddy being investigated for?

These raids come as Combs is under investigation for sex trafficking as part of two lawsuits against him.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, formerly a producer and videographer for the rapper, was the latest to file a lawsuit in the New York federal court. In this lawsuit, Diddy is accused of sexual assault, harassment and drugging, including forcing the producer to sleep with sex workers.

Another lawsuit, filed in December by a plaintiff identified as Jane Doe, accused him of a "sex trafficking scheme", in which she was flown from her home in Michigan to New York. Jane Doe, 17 at the time in 2003, also accused the rapper of sexual assault including gang rape.

Which homes have been raided and why?

Homeland Security raided properties tied to the star in New York, Los Angeles and Miami "in connection" with the federal investigation, according to FOX 11 who first reported on the raids.

© MEGA An aerial view of the rapper's LA home getting raided by law enforcement agents

This includes the rapper's Los Angeles mansion in Holmby Hills, and his Miami Beach home on the exclusive Star Island.

© MEGA Police and Homeland Security officers seen at Combs' waterfront mansion in Miami

Homeland Security in New York released the following statement about the raids: "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners."

They added: "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Where are his known whereabouts?

Flight trackers noticed that the rapper's private jet was traveling on the Monday his homes were raided, departing from California airport and landing in Antigua.

Yet Combs was confirmed not to have flown to the Caribbean, as he was spotted walking around Miami Opa-Locka Airport that afternoon.

Why were Diddy's sons in handcuffs?

The mogul's sons Justin Combs, 30, and Christian 'King' Combs, 25, were also filmed in handcuffs outside their Beverly Hills home by FOX11. The two men were reportedly not under arrest, instead they were being detained outside as agents searched the property.

© Gabriel Olsen Diddy with his sons Justin and Christian, as well as stepson Quincy who was not reported to be at the scene

Who else has made accusations against him?

Three other women have accused the rapper of sexual assault.

© Getty Images Cassie and Sean, the year they broke up

Cassie Ventura famously filed a lawsuit against Combs, who she was in a highly publicized relationship with from 2007 to 2018, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence. The day after they reached a settlement.

That same month, Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, accusing the mogul of sexual assault.

Another Jane Doe, who later revealed herself as Liza Gardner, alleged that Combs and singer-songwriter raped her and a friend in New York City more than 30 years ago. This was revealed in documents obtained by PEOPLE.

What has the rapper said in response to allegations?

In December 2023, Diddy responded to all the allegations against him with a blanket statement.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH", the rapper said. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

He added: "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."