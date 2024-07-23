Naomi Watts shares rare photos inside her serene Hamptons beach house

Naomi Watts recently delighted her fans by sharing a rare peek into her tranquil beach house in Montauk, New York.

The Australian-British actress, 55, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a series of relaxed and homely snapshots from her seaside retreat.

In one charming photo on her Instagram Stories, Naomi looked effortlessly chic and comfortable in white shorts and a matching top, her blonde hair slightly tousled.

Another image captured her lounging in bed, her legs stretched out as she held a cup of coffee, with the breathtaking view of Lake Montauk visible through her window.

Recommended video You may also like Naomi Watts films inside her New York apartment

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2022, Naomi revealed the irresistible allure that led her to purchase the beach home after her first visit.

“What I fell in love with about this house was the water view. That's just so calming... and the light. I love that airy and bright feeling,” she shared.

© Instagram Naomi Watt's shares a rare glimpse inside her serene Hamptons home

Naomi also spoke about how home has become an essential part of her identity and self-expression.

“Home is such a big part of your identity and self-expression,” she said. “I find myself investing in my home the way I used to in clothes. I would never have dreamt of spending money on a garden in my thirties. My mum always used to say that after a certain age, you go to the garden. After your reproductive years are over, you take pride in planting trees and flowers. And she’s not wrong. You want to watch something else grow.”

© Instagram Naomi shares a glimpse inside her dreamy bedroom

Naomi’s mother, Myfanwy Edwards, who began her career as an actor and later became an antiques dealer and costume and set designer, played a significant role in inspiring Naomi’s career and her approach to home design. Myfanwy has always maintained a close relationship with her daughter and left her mark on the design of Naomi's beach house.

“My mother is such a creative force,” Naomi explained. “She’s an interior designer. This is where this all came from. Even though we had no money, [our home] was set-decorated to a tee.

© Arturo Holmes (L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

“She used to buy and sell antiques, and we were dragged along to the flea markets with her. She was an adventurer and very much into boho chic, eclectic. Everything was busy and interesting, so I go for cleaner things, but I always have my mother’s voice in my head not to be too sterile. She has a saying, ‘No colour, no soul,’ so the flowers, the pillows, and textures are a way for me to pull that in,” she added.

Naomi lives in her home with her husband Billy Crudup and her two children Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16, who she co-parents with her ex-husband Liev Schrieber.