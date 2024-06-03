Naomi Watts shares emotional reunion with son Sasha: ‘My heart is pounding’

Naomi Watts is overjoyed to be reunited with her son, Sasha Schreiber. Over the weekend the 55-year-old actress shared a heartfelt photo of 16-year-old Sasha on her Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement about their reunion.

“He’s back. My heart is pounding,” Naomi wrote over the image, tagging Sasha’s Instagram handle.

The snapshot captured Sasha, her eldest child with ex-partner Liev Schreiber, walking ahead of her on a New York City sidewalk.

Dressed casually in a black shirt, cream pants, and white sneakers, Sasha seemed unaware of the candid moment his mother was documenting. Naomi and Liev also share a younger child, 15-year-old Kai.

© Instagram Naomi Watts posted a pic of her son Sasha on her Instagram

In April, Liev, 56, shared an update on Sasha during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“I just talked to Sasha, who’s up at this terrific school in Vermont called The Mountain School,” he revealed.

© Instagram Naomi Watts and her son Sasha pose together

“He’s taking care of animals and just said that he’s bummed out because he’s missing being with her,” referring to Sasha’s baby sister Hazel Bee, 9 months, whom Liev shares with his wife, Taylor Neisen.

Reflecting on the dynamics of their blended family, Liev said, “They’re amazing. Sasha and Kai, you know them. They love her. It’s been really great.”

© Getty Kai and Naomi

Naomi and Liev, who ended their relationship in 2016 after 11 years together, have managed to remain close friends and co-parents.

Naomi, who is now married to Billy Crudup, spoke about their amicable split in an interview with Net-a-Porter in August 2019.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” she said. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

In July 2023, Naomi celebrated Sasha’s 16th birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram. “Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you’ve become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor, and kind, compassionate soul,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

© Arturo Holmes (L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

“So lucky I get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! Happy birthday to @sashapeteschreiber,” she added, highlighting the special bond they share.

In 2022, the blended family - including Billy and Taylor - gathered for a sweet photo to celebrate Kai's middle school graduation.

"Congratulations to Kai Class of 2022," Naomi enthused in her Instagram caption, adding the hashtag "modern family".

Both Sasha and elder brother Kai have caught the acting bug from their thespian parents, attending performing arts camp.

"It seems they’ve got the bug," Naomi said, adding that her feelings about them following a similar career bath are "definitely mixed."