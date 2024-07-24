Jana Duggar makes very surprising confession — take a look inside her tiny home

Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has revealed she has been living by herself for several years.

The 34-year-old posted a new video to her YouTube account, which gave fans a glimpse into her one-story property which was previously a temporary office building.

"I moved in here a few years ago, and over time, I’ve just worked on this place, making it a little bit my own," the businesswoman told viewers of her tiny home which is still situated on the Duggar compound.

"This building used to be one of the city’s temporary office buildings [and] so we got a really good deal on it. They were auctioning it off." Jana, who is known for her love of DIY, worked on renovating the property herself, closing off the porch and fitting a new front door to a different wall.



© Jana Duggar The door opens into the living room, where a comfy gray coach sits on the right wall, with a removable cinema projector hanging on the left wall, perfect for movie nights.



© Jana Duggar The left wall also has two navy blue chairs one of which also functions as the piano chair, while the room then turns into a galley kitchenette.



© Jana Duggar The kitchen also houses a sweet bulletin board where she keeps pictures of her friends and family, and lots of plants, with Jana joking that "used to all be real" before sharing she now has two fakes.



© Jana Duggar Jana also revealed why the kitchen has two sinks, sharing that the boys helped to design the kitchen and she "came in one day and there were two sinks".



© Jana Duggar The former porch has been turned into a perfectly sized bathroom, with the shower tucked behind the door.



© Jana Duggar The back of the building houses her bedroom, with a single bed, desk, and open closets.



© Jana Duggar Jana also revealed how she has utilized storage problems, using bins under her bed, and a practical freestanding pantry in the kitchen.



© Jana Duggar Outside the front door, Jana has created a new porch area, with fairy lights strung across the roof to create atmosphere, and seating space for four, as well as a table.



Jana also revealed that she had a larger outdoor space, in front of the home, with a firepit and chairs. It is also where she said she hosts outdoor movie parties.



The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

In 2022 Josh was sentenced over 12 years in prison after being found guilty in December 2021 on the charge of "receipt of child pornography".

Josh is father to seven children with wife Anna.

The fourth eldest Duggar, Jill, is married and has three sons, and has distanced herself from the family in recent years. She appeared in the 2023 docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, in which she claimed she was never compensated for starring in her family's two TLC shows.

“I never received any payout — no check, no cash, no nothing. For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid,” she said in the docuseries.