Jill Duggar shares a passionate statement after brother Josh Duggar's sentencing: 'God has carried out his vengeance' Josh faces 20 years of probation after his sentence ends

Jill Duggar has shared a passionate statement with fans, suggesting that her brother Josh has yet to show any rehabilitation, a year after his arrest and months following his guilty verdict.

Josh Duggar was found guilty in December on the charge of "receipt of child pornography" and on Thursday 25 May was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. In response, Jill, who has distanced herself from the family in recent years, shared a message online, on behalf of her and her husband Deriock Dillard, and claimed that Josh has not yet been "held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior".

"It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again," she wrote.

"Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend."

The mom-of-two, who is expecting her third baby, shared she is not "rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over".

Jill then went on to quote the Bible and added: "God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity."

Jill and husband Derick

After a 2019 raid on his Arkansas car dealership, the father-of-seven willingly turned himself in on 29 April 2021.

It was later confirmed through court documents that Josh had been arrested for “knowingly received child pornography" and "knowingly possessed material that contained images of child pornography," including "images of minors under the age of 12" in May 2019.

He pleaded not guilty.

Josh received 151 months

The seven-day trial in late 2021 saw his wife Anna in attendance every day.

Derick was also in court every day as was Austin Forsyth, the husband of Joy-Anna.

Jill and Joy-Anna both previously revealed that in 2005 they were victims of molestation by Josh, as were sisters Jessa and Jinger.

Joy-Anna and Jessa were both in court for several days, as were brother Jason and Justin, sister Jana, and patriarch Jim Bob who missed the first few days.

