Princess Charlene's grand palace with husband Prince Albert and twins opens doors to guests

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco reside in The Prince's Palace of Monaco with their twin children Jacques and Gabriella, but they have officially opened the doors of their home to guests.

The royal's ornate interiors were put on display on the palace's official Instagram page as they announced they were reopening for summer. Guests will be able to tour the State Apartments from 26 March to 13 October.

Pillared walkways, ceiling murals, royal portraits and libraries stacked floor to ceiling with books are just some of the sights fans can expect.

The palace was built in 1191 as a fortress of the Republic of Genoa but it became the residence of the Grimaldi family at the end of the 13th century. After the French Revolution, the property was abandoned for 20 years until a grand restoration in 1814, and the exterior, interior and decorations underwent further updates at the hands of Albert.

© Pool Interagences Prince Albert II and Charlene Wittstock's official engagement portrait was taken in the grounds of their home

Now, it is not only home to the Monegasque royals, but it was also their chosen location for their engagement announcement and wedding.

Prince Albert proposed to Princess Charlene in secret, with the former Olympic swimmer admitting to Tatler: "He proposed the day we returned from [Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding.

© Getty The Prince's Palace of Monaco often hosts royal events

"Before we made an official announcement to the press, I asked him to call my father. South Africa was playing France in the football World Cup and my dad was far more excited about the game than about my news. He quickly gave his consent and rushed back to the game," she continued.

They then announced the news to the world by posing for photos in the palace's courtyard against the backdrop of lush, tropical greenery.

Months later, thousands of celebrities and royals gathered at the palace for their royal wedding in 2011. Charlene and Albert's gorgeous wedding photos revealed a double marble staircase adorned with white flowers, ornate archways and detailed wall decorations.

© Handout Princess Charlene and Prince Albert got married in the main courtyard at Prince's Palace in 2011

Meanwhile, a family photo of the royals with their two children was released to mark Easter in 2022, showing off a more private area of their home. The family of four sat in front of their Hollywood-worthy pool, which was shrouded with privacy thanks to the beautifully manicured gardens and luscious trees.

Judging by Charlene's background as a swimmer, which saw her become South Africa's 50-metre women's backstroke champion in 2007, the pool will likely get lots of use.

While the royal has previously gushed, "I live in one of the most beautiful places in the world," she has also opened up about her difficult move from South Africa to Monaco ahead of her royal wedding and her desire to put her stamp on the palace.

The couple live with their twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

"In the early stages of my relationship, I had no intention of moving from South Africa. Swimming was my only goal," she said to Tatler, before relocating to a small apartment in the centre of town in 2007.

On the subject of moving into her marital home, she continued: "This place needs a woman's touch. You can tell that a woman hasn't lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernise things and liven it up."

