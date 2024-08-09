Laura Kenny's rarely-seen baby son's playroom setup at private home

It's only been a few months since Dame Laura Kenny retired from professional cycling, but the 'Queen of the Olympics' certainly hasn't slowed down in her personal life.

The five-time Olympic medallist, who shares two sons, Albie, born in 2017, and Monty, born in July 2023, with former cyclist Jason Kenny, is busy embracing motherhood at her beautiful Cheshire home.

Last month, the Olympic medallist celebrated her son Monty's first birthday, taking to Instagram to gush over her little one's milestone day.

© Instagram Laura and Jason Kenny's son, Monty and Albie

"You can’t possibly be one already," penned the mother-of-two, adding several crying emojis to her post. "Montgomery you bring us the best kind of mayhem. Happy 1st Birthday moose," she added.

Laura Kenny's post-retirement Cheshire home

Laura gave a rare glimpse into her private family home, showing off Monty's charming wooden 'work station' he had been gifted for his birthday.

© Instagram Laura's baby son Monty was captured playing with his epic birthday 'workspace'

The homely space featured rustic detailing, including exposed brickwork, a sleek log burner and immaculate wooden floors. The family's living room also boasted chic built-in sleeves painted in a plush creamy hue, which were decorated with lots of natural elements like wicker baskets and woven boxes lined with linen.

© Instagram Laura's living room is decorated with grey furniture and silver ornaments

In an interview with HELLO!, Laura previously revealed her stunning living room is thanks to DFS, who gave the space a makeover prior to the Rio 2016 Olympics.

"Having that space away from the bike is important," Laura said. "Good rest can be where the gains are made."

Her cosy lounge offers up scenic views of the surrounding area, creating a calming atmosphere for Laura – which must be completely different to the buzz of the velodrome.

It's not the first time Laura has given fans a glimpse into her charming family home. The cyclist previously shared a video of herself baking from her immaculate kitchen, which echoed the same wooden elements and rustic-looking countertops.

© Instagram Laura filmed a baking video from her rustic kitchen in Cheshire

The mum-of-two painted her cupboards with sleek grey paint, adding a pale blue toaster and pastel pink ornaments to her space.

© Instagram Laura and Kenny welcomed their first son Albie in 2017

Laura also opened up about her relationship with Jason, revealing he is a big help around the house.

"He does so much around the house, little things that you take for granted like cooking dinner without me even saying anything. And he is always there if I need him."