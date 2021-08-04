Laura Kenny and husband Jason created epic nursery for son Albie - photo The British cyclist has a beautiful home in Cheshire

When she's not on the cycling track, Laura Kenny, née Trott, enjoys spending time with her husband Jason Kenny and their son Albert at their Cheshire home – which is designed with their son in mind.

The Olympic star, 29, previously shared a look inside what appears to be her son's nursery with a photo of her mum playing with Albie. It was decorated with beige carpets and blue walls, with cream patterned curtains tying the colour scheme together.

A large toy box was positioned against the wall and a cream armchair sat next to it, but both Albie and Laura's mother were sitting on the floor playing with Lego pieces and a miniature farm set. A selection of cuddly toys sat on the windowsill next to rainbow-coloured letters spelling out the little boy's name.

Laura's fans were in love with the room, with one commenting: "Love this! Where did you get your toy box? It's cute!" and a second remarking: "Where is that farm from? My son would love it."

In 2020, Laura and Jason sat in the same room on a cream sofa as they prepared for a family date night at home.

Laura and Jason's son Albie's nursery

Elsewhere in the home, Laura showed off a room with cream and grey furniture, wooden floorboards and even a framed photo holding baby moulds of Albie's hands and feet.

In an interview with HELLO!, Laura previously revealed her stunning living room is thanks to DFS, who gave the space a makeover prior to the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Olympic star lives in Cheshire

"Having that space away from the bike is important," Laura said. "Good rest can be where the gains are made."

Her cosy lounge offers up scenic views of the surrounding area, creating a calming atmosphere for Laura – which must be completely different to the buzz of the velodrome.

Laura also opened up about her relationship with Jason, revealing he is a big help around the house.

"He does so much around the house, little things that you take for granted like cooking dinner without me even saying anything. And he is always there if I need him."

