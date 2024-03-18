Laura Kenny’s precious photos of rarely seen sons Albie and Monty

They don't call her 'Queen of the Olympics' for nothing. Dame Laura Kenny has had monumental success in her professional cycling career including five gold medals.

But the sports legend has decided to halt previous ambitions for golden glory in Paris at this summer's Olympics Games and announced her retirement.

Laura, 31, who is married to seven-time Olympic gold medal winner Sir Jason Kenny, has decided to hang up the wheels and focus more on her family. She and Jason, 35, share two boys together.

"I always knew deep down I would know when was the right time," Laura explained in a statement, adding: "I have had an absolute blast but now is the time for me to hang that bike up."

Dame Laura Kenny poses after she received her Dame Commander medal and Sir Jason Kenny poses after he received his Knight Bachelor medal awarded by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 17, 2022 in Windsor, England

The mother-of-two explained further how she was finding balancing intense training with being a mum to two children: "It's been in my head a little while, the sacrifices of leaving the children and your family at home are really quite big and it really is a big decision to make.

"More and more, I was struggling to do that. More people were asking me what races was I doing, what training camps was I going on - I didn't want to go and that's what it came down to."

"I wasn't thinking, 'I really want to go on and win one'. I was thinking, 'I really want to stay at home with the children'."

Laura and Jason live a quiet life at home with their boys, Albert, six, and eight-month-old Monty. The superstar athlete couple prefers to keep their children's faces off social media for their own privacy, but have shared some super cute family snaps of their time together…

Super rare snaps of Laura and Jason Kenny's two sons, Albie and Monty

To announce the arrival of their second son, Monty, Laura shared this adorable photo of her two boys wearing matching jumpers with their names on. The proud mum wrote: "Welcome to the world Montgomery George Kenny. Born 20/07/2023 Weighing 9,0lbs at 7.59pm." Although the boys are facing away from the camera, we can already tell how proud Albie is to be a big brother!

In August last year, Laura and Jason made sure to make birthday boy Albie feel extra special as they celebrated his sixth birthday. This adorable photo sees their family living room decorated to the maximum with bright coloured balloons, bunting and personalised stickers. Like a lot of parents, Laura was in disbelief at how quickly time flies as she wrote in the caption: "How can you possibly be six already?"

For Father's Day, Laura posted this heartwarming photo of her dad alongside his grandson Albie as they played chess together. It's clear the two had a wonderful bond and that the family is incredibly close. Laura gave an insight into their relationship in the caption: "When I watch Albie playing all the old games my Dad spends his time teaching him, he reminds me of my Dad in so many ways. Thanks for being wonderful Dad and in Albie's words 'Grandad knows everything'."

It looks like Team GB could have a new recruit in the future! Little Albie looked so cute as he rode in his bike in this photo. With his parents being Laura and Jason Kenny, it's perhaps unsurprising that he's caught the bike bug.



Or could he in fact be a future NBA hero? To mark his fifth birthday, Laura shared this photo of her son holding up a basketball to conceal his face, and we love his little Chicago Bulls outfit! The Space Jam bunting on the wall is pretty cool, too.


