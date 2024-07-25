Dina Asher-Smith's minimalist home where she hides away Olympic medals

Dina Asher-Smith is one of Team GB's best exports for Paris 2024. The athlete and medal-winner will be taking part in her third Olympic Games this year and the world champion is hoping she can secure multiple medals in the bag.

But when the sprinter isn't busy training or jetting across the globe for the Olympics or international championships, she can be found at her home which she insists is her "calm space."

In an interview with ELLE Decoration, Dina explained that it was incredibly important to her to have a home that's her sanctuary away from the high pressure of her sporting career.

© David Davies - PA Images Dina Asher-Smith is competing in the Paris Olympics

"I want to come home and totally forget that there might be these incredible things that could happen," she told the publication. "There's going to be no evidence that I even run track or whether I'm good at it or not!"

The 28-year-old added: "I wanted it to feel zen like I was in a spa, and natural. I like a calm palette but I wanted there to be injections of colour and personality, whether through texture and shape or tone and depth."

Take a peek inside Dina's home that's her sanctuary away from the track

1/ 6 © ELLE Decoration/Boz Gagovski Kitchen We adore Dina's kitchen. The whole space has a neutral palette and features minimal clutter and ornaments, giving it a clean, fresh and calm aura. The central island is a gorgeous green shade with brown breakfast bar stools. The cooking area is surrounded by wooden cupboards and there is a rattan splashback behind the sink. On renovating her home, Dina told ELLE Decoration: "This house is a labour of love, something I have been working towards for four years. I can be myself here."

2/ 6 © ELLE Decoration/Boz Gagovski Living room Much like the kitchen, the living area of Dina's home is stripped back and minimalist, but there are pops of colour, too. The sofa is a stylish square piece of furniture that is a similar shade of green featured in the kitchen, proving that Dina has worked hard to extend the neutral shades from one room to another. The walls are kept cream but the fireplace is surrounded by beach-coloured wood which reaches the high ceilings. We also love the accents of design in this room including the mustard-coloured abstract armchair, the simple painting leaning up against the wall and the stunning circular coffee table in the centre of the room.

3/ 6 © ELLE Decoration/Boz Gagovski Home gym As a multiple medal-winning athlete, it's not surprising that Dina has a space in her home where she can work out. This area of her home shows a large mirror which has clever lighting around it while a yoga mat and weights are placed in front. There is also a rattan bench placed just the side which no doubt comes in handy during sessions. We also love the splash of colour on the wall thanks to the huge painting.

4/ 6 © ELLE Decoration/Boz Gagovski Dining room The dining room at Dina's house is super chic. The athlete has cleverly matched the style of artwork so that there is harmony throughout her property. The wooden table has a gorgeous rimmed base and stylish wooden chairs sitting around it – perfect for hosting. We also love the white light fittings hanging from the ceiling above.

5/ 6 © ELLE Decoration/Boz Gagovski Bedroom Dina has brought more colour into the bedroom, perhaps deliberately as the lilac shades make it super warm and cosy. The bed is huge with gorgeous sheets and there are two bedside tables for functionality, too.



6/ 6 © ELLE Decoration/Boz Gagovski Home office Perhaps the most colourful part of the home is her home office which is painted a deep purple shade. The humble space looks like the perfect space for ticking off work when she's not on track and the shelves above the desk allow for plenty of storage. From the photo, we can spot some trophies and a medal on display, however, Dina insists that it's not like this all the time. In fact, she tends to keep her medals away from view.

"I'm not one of those athletes that has a shrine to themselves. I normally keep my medals in a safe, but my parents are known for taking them and showing them off to all their friends.

"I'm very proud of them, but they're not something I have on show."



The full feature can be found in the September issue of ELLE Decoration on sale from 25 July