Princess Eugenie's meaningful connection to new Portugal home with Jack Brooksbank The 32-year-old royal is set to split her time between Portugal and the UK

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank surprised royal fans when they announced their intention to split their time between the UK and Portugal last month, marking an exciting new chapter for their family.

PHOTOS: Royals at Glastonbury! Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, & more

The 32-year-old royal and her property developer husband, who share one-year-old son August, will be based at CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, where Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman to help manage a 300-home development – and the choice of project is very close to his wife's heart. CostaTerra prides itself on its ethos of "sustainability and stewardship," which is perfectly in line with Eugenie's own beliefs and charity work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August waves in adorable unseen moment

Passionate about protecting the planet, Princess Eugenie is an ambassador for both Project 0 and the Blue Marine Foundation, trying to lead a plastic-free lifestyle and striving to protect the world's oceans and marine biodiversity.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's active lifestyle in Portugal: revealed

SEE: Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of baby August and 'best dada' Jack Brooksbank

The website for her new Portuguese base reads: "CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club occupies a spectacular landscape of immense natural beauty and diversity within the EU's Natura 2000 conversation network.

Princess Eugenie's new home has an eco-friendly ethos

"Discovery Land Company takes its role as stewards and custodians of this land seriously. Our aim is to establish a flourishing community and a thriving ecosystem, grounded firmly in the values of sustainable development and management."

The company says its plan for the build encompasses "the complete ecosystem" without "compromising the needs and interests of future generations."

Eugenie and Jack currently live at Frogmore Cottage with son August

They only use native plant species, promoting biodiversity - and even the golf course is set to be sustainable!

CostaTerra claims to have reduced its environmental footprint by using 40 per cent less grass than a typical championship course, and by sowing a slow-growing and resilient type of grass.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have extended their lease on Frogmore Cottage

The Telegraph said of Eugenie and Jack's move at the time: "Mr Brookbank is understood to be working on marketing, sales and promotion" with Discovery Land Company. Prices at the sought-after development will reportedly start from a staggering £3.6million.

SO CUTE: Princess Eugenie's son August is a trendy royal tot in John Lewis jumper

The royal couple will be located right on the beachfront so their new home will have incredible vistas of the sand and sea.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.