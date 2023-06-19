Is Princess Eugenie set for a major home upheaval after giving birth to son Ernest?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank currently live at Ivy Cottage with their sons, August and Ernest.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are no doubt revelling in newborn bliss right now after the royal welcomed her second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30 May 2023.

In light of the royal's new addition, Princess Eugenie, 33, and her husband Jack, 37, could be set for a major life upheaval as their two sons get older. Currently, the family split their time between the UK and Portugal, where Jack is working with property tycoon Mike Meldman to help manage a 300-home development.

When they're not sunning it up in Portugal, Princess Eugenie and Jack reside in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace with their son August Brooksbank and now Ernest, too.

Ivy Cottage is a property within Kensington Palace

In a former interview, Princess Eugenie formerly gave Harper's Bazaar a rare insight into the interiors of her London property, which is flooded with art and family photos.

She told the publication: "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken. Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle. I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie has given birth to baby son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

The London-based property was formerly home to the deputy head of the palace's property department. While it does have three bedrooms, it is thought to be one of the smaller properties on the royal estate, so the family will no doubt be looking to move as their family expands.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

It's not the first time Princess Eugenie has lived in the grace-and-favour home. Ivy Cottage was Eugenie and Jack's first marital home, where they lived before the couple temporarily moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor-based property, Frogmore Cottage.

It is understood that Eugenie returned to Ivy Cottage after King Charles asked his son Harry to vacate the property, which had been loaned to Eugenie and Jack whilst the Sussexes were out of the country.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack currently split their time between the UK and Portugal

For now, there have been no reports that Princess Eugenie and Jack are looking to relocate to a different UK base with their two sons, but time will tell if the family will soon outgrow the Kensington Palace property.

