Princess Eugenie shares very rare look into zen home after welcoming second son

Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie has given fans a peek inside her private home she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank and two kids

Princess Eugenie welcomed her second son into the world on 30 May, sharing an announcement online on 6 June, and on Friday she appeared in a special video for a cause close to her heart.

The royal featured in a video in aid of World Ocean Day, to promote her own podcast series. It could be that the video was pre-recorded while the Princess was pregnant, but it was an opportunity for fans to have a rare peek inside of her private home.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie records rare clip at home

Eugenie sat in a grey room, possibly a lounge, which also featured a teal-coloured lamp with a cream pleated shade. The calm and soothing colour scheme is perfect for creating a zen ambiance in her family home that she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her two boys, son August and new arrival Ernest.

Her brunette hair was perfectly blow-dried and she wore sweet gold earrings with her black top for the chat to a marine expert.

DISCOVER: HELLO! teams up with Princess Eugenie's charity Blue Marine

© Instagram Eugenie's newborn son, Ernest

Eugenie captioned the video clip: "In the first episode I am joined by @hugotagholm who is the exec director and VP of @oceana in the UK. He is a keen advocate for ocean campaigning."

It is believed that Prince Andrew’s daughter currently resides at Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace, however as the property is rather bijou, the family could move out of there soon in favour of a large property.

Eugenie lives at Ivy Cottage

The family also have a second place to call home and that’s in Portugal as Jack’s latest job requires him to work in this particular European destination.

MORE: Princess Eugenie has forbidden this one thing at her home

We’re sure the mother-of-two will also be spending lots of time at her mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew’s home of Royal Lodge.

© Getty The former husband and wife still live together

Sarah recently opened up about her adorable new grandson, branding him: “Beautiful.” The house is vast so there’s plenty of space for their three grandchildren to play, and there is also 21 acres of glorious grounds to enjoy in the summer months.

LOOK: Watch Sarah Ferguson bask in the sunshine in grand garden at home with Prince Andrew

The best photos of Royal Lodge to blow you away:

Royal Lodge is a striking white building

Sarah has revealed the conservatory with a beautiful view

Andrew pictured inside his Windsor home

Their outdoor space is incredible

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.