King Frederik and Queen Mary are all giggles as they move for the summer holidays

This year marks the Danish royal couple's first time hosting at the royal residence, which is located in the Jutland region of southern Denmark.
The current palace dates back to the 18th century and it has been the summer residence of the Danish royal family since 1935 when it was given to then Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Ingrid, who later became king and queen.
Frederik and Mary were in high spirits as they arrived at the town square in Gråsten, where they were received an official welcome from the mayor.
In a change from tradition, the couple walked the route to the palace instead of being driven, and at one point, the pair burst into laughter.
No one knows what prompted their giggles, but it was clear that Frederik and Mary were happy to be in Gråsten.
The king and queen were greeted by the mayor Erik Lauritzen as they arrived in Gråsten, with Mary receiving a colourful bouquet of flowers from a little girl.
Happy memories
The mayor and the king both gave speeches with Frederik recalling fond childhood memories from his summers in Gråsten. Paying tribute to his mother, Queen Margrethe, and his aunts, Princess Benedikte and Queen Anne-Marie, he said: "To see them become girls again when they are at Graasten Castle, it is a sign that this is a great place of peace, joy and summer and flowers, bees, animals and also people."
All smiles
Frederik and Mary appeared moved by the crowds who had gathered in the town to greet them. It comes just six months after Frederik's accession to the throne following Queen Margrethe's abdication.
All change
In a break from tradition, Frederik and Mary walked the length of the route to the castle and soaked up the sunshine. The couple, who have been married for 20 years, burst out laughing as they shared a private joke.
Royal fans
The crowds who had gathered to greet the Danish king and queen waved flags, with some wearing gold crowns and others handing gifts to the royal couple.
Royal giggles
Frederik and Mary threw their arms around one another as they shared more giggles.
Walkabout
Each took their time to greet the members of the public who had taken the time to stand and wait for them.
Mary's outfit
The queen looked summery in a floral printed dress by ME+EM, which has also been worn by Zara Tindall.
Accessories
Mary teamed her frock with a pair of chunky pearl earrings and a straw fedora-style hat.
Sweet moment
Cameras captured this tender moment between the couple as they headed to the palace.
