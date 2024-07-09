Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary are all giggles as they move for the summer holidays - best photos
King Frederik and Queen Mary laugh in Grasten© Getty

King Frederik and Queen Mary are all giggles as they move for the summer holidays

The Danish royals have taken up residence at Gråsten Palace

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
24 minutes ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary were given a warm welcome as they took up their summer residence at Gråsten Palace

This year marks the Danish royal couple's first time hosting at the royal residence, which is located in the Jutland region of southern Denmark.

The current palace dates back to the 18th century and it has been the summer residence of the Danish royal family since 1935 when it was given to then Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Ingrid, who later became king and queen. 

Frederik and Mary were in high spirits as they arrived at the town square in Gråsten, where they were received an official welcome from the mayor. 

In a change from tradition, the couple walked the route to the palace instead of being driven, and at one point, the pair burst into laughter. 

No one knows what prompted their giggles, but it was clear that Frederik and Mary were happy to be in Gråsten. 

See all of the best photos from the welcome ceremony as they begin their summer break with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

1/10

GRASTEN, DENMARK - JULY 9: King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark are welcomed by the mayor Erik Lauritzen and the public as they arrive in Graasten, before they walk through the town to their Summer residence at Grasten Castle on July 9, 2024 in Grasten, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)© Getty

Warm welcome

The king and queen were greeted by the mayor Erik Lauritzen as they arrived in Gråsten, with Mary receiving a colourful bouquet of flowers from a little girl.

2/10

King Frederik X of Denmark speaks at the town square before he and Queen Mary of Denmark walk through the town to their Summer residence at Grasten Castle© Getty

Happy memories

The mayor and the king both gave speeches with Frederik recalling fond childhood memories from his summers in Gråsten. Paying tribute to his mother, Queen Margrethe, and his aunts, Princess Benedikte and Queen Anne-Marie, he said: "To see them become girls again when they are at Graasten Castle, it is a sign that this is a great place of peace, joy and summer and flowers, bees, animals and also people."

3/10

Frederik smiles at Mary in Grasten© Getty

All smiles

Frederik and Mary appeared moved by the crowds who had gathered in the town to greet them. It comes just six months after Frederik's accession to the throne following Queen Margrethe's abdication.

4/10

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark are welcomed by the public as they arrive in Graasten© Getty

All change

In a break from tradition, Frederik and Mary walked the length of the route to the castle and soaked up the sunshine. The couple, who have been married for 20 years, burst out laughing as they shared a private joke.

5/10

King Frederik and Queen Mary laugh in Grasten© Getty

Royal fans

The crowds who had gathered to greet the Danish king and queen waved flags, with some wearing gold crowns and others handing gifts to the royal couple.

6/10

Frederik and Mary giggle as they walk through Grasten© Getty

Royal giggles

Frederik and Mary threw their arms around one another as they shared more giggles.

7/10

Queen Mary greets a member of the public in Grasten© Getty

Walkabout

Each took their time to greet the members of the public who had taken the time to stand and wait for them.

8/10

Queen Mary wearing a floral dress and boater hat© Getty

Mary's outfit

The queen looked summery in a floral printed dress by ME+EM, which has also been worn by Zara Tindall.

9/10

Queen Mary wearing boater hat and pearl earrings and holding flowers© Getty

Accessories

Mary teamed her frock with a pair of chunky pearl earrings and a straw fedora-style hat.

10/10

Frederik puts his arm around Mary © Getty

Sweet moment

Cameras captured this tender moment between the couple as they headed to the palace.

