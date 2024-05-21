Queen Mary offers unprecedented sneak peek at family palace's private entrance

Queen Mary of Denmark and her husband King Frederik split their time between two stunning palaces – Fredensborg and Amalienborg – with their four children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

While both their primary residence in Copenhagen and their summer home are open to the public, fans never get to tour inside their private quarters. However, Mary offered an unprecedented peek inside her grand home as she prepared to take on the Royal Run in Kalundborg.

Dressed in a casual blue sports top with her hair pulled back into a sporty ponytail, the royal crouched between her pet dogs for an Instagram photo. Dark wooden floorboards, white walls and a gold side table decorated her room, while the grey double doors in the background led to another room drenched with natural light.

The doors to the lush green garden had been opened to let the fresh May air into the gold-themed space. Metallic thread running through the long curtains added a touch of luxury, alongside the large chandelier and gilded mirror.

© Ole Jensen Amalienborg Palace is the Danish royals' primary residence

"My two running buddies are disappointed I’m not allowed to join… On the other hand, I'm looking forward to running the Royal Run in Kalundborg," wrote Mary.

Summer residence

From the appearance of the windows, it appears as though Queen Mary was residing in The Chancellery House at Fredensborg Castle, which was her first marital home with Frederik following their 2004 wedding and now acts as their summer abode.

© Martin Sylvest/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The royals traditionally spend the summer at Fredensborg Castle

Built in 1731, the Baroque-style building is attached to the main castle via the stable buildings and the church. It has retained several original features, including stucco ceilings, panelled doors, decorative wrought iron fittings and high wall panels.

The royal couple lived there permanently until Amalienborg – which consists of four seemingly identical palaces – was renovated in 2010.

Primary home

Aside from the functional changes such as replacing the radiators and the entire heating system, the couple also personalised the interior decorations with the help of ten Danish artists such as John Kørner and Kathrine Artebjerg who created modern artworks.

© Getty The couple share two homes with their children Princess Josephine, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Prince Christian

The grounds are just as impressive, with features including a 1,660 square-metre garden remodelled by landscape gardener Jacob Fischery, a 1,300 square-metre lawn and a 40-metre swimming pool.

Royal duties

Despite King Frederik's accession to the throne in January, following the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe, the couple have made no plans to change their home.

Frederik's new role could see him travel across the country with a busy schedule of royal engagements, but Mary has made it clear that she will be by his side to support him.

At the time of his coronation, she told the news outlet: "I stood with the children and when you stepped out onto the balcony towards your fate, it was a moment that moved me incredibly much. We could hear and feel it, even if we couldn't see it. It was a beautiful moment. I was both very happy and very proud."

