Why Prince William and Princess Kate won't sleep at Balmoral castle during upcoming summer trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to head to Scotland for their summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to be joining King Charles on the Balmoral estate in the coming weeks for an idyllic summer break.

The royal couple will holiday with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but here's why the family will not reside inside Balmoral Castle during their trip…

WATCH: Sweet family moments at Balmoral castle

The Waleses actually have their own place to stay on site, a property known as Tam-Na-Ghar, which was gifted to Prince William by his late great grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she passed in 2002.

William and Kate have visited on several occasions throughout their relationship, including on previous family holidays with their young kids.

The cottage is modest, with only three bedrooms – so perhaps Princes George and Louis will have the opportunity to share a room during their stay.

There are very few pictures of the property in circulation, and the Waleses like to keep it nice and private for their stays.

The 50,000-acre Balmoral estate features 150 buildings in total, and Tam-Na-Ghar is located within close proximity to Birkhall, which is King Charles and Queen Camilla's residence on the Balmoral Estate, where they spent some of the coronavirus pandemic.

© getty The children will join their parents on holiday

It is unknown if Charles will follow in his mother's footsteps and stay at the main castle or if he'll prefer to stay at the home he knows well, Birkhall.

What will the royals do while at Balmoral?

Their annual summer trip is a chance for the royals to fully immerse themselves in country life, and their frequent hobbies during this time include hiking, horse riding, fishing and, of course, scenic picnics.

© Getty Royals plan a summer trip to the Balmoral estate each year

Queen Victoria once described Balmoral as her "Heaven on Earth" and the late Queen Elizabeth echoed this sentiment, favouring her Scottish residence for summer breaks.

TRAVELS: Prince Harry reveals trip to Singapore and Japan with long-time friend

Who has been invited to Balmoral this year?

© Getty The open invite is likely to extend to the Sussexes

King Charles has not announced who he has invited to stay at his estate over the summer period, but it is believed that this would be an open invite, just as his mother would have done.

SEE: Barefoot Meghan Markle showcases baby bump in intimate throwback photo inside home

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be welcome to join the family, it seems unlikely that they will travel over from the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito

The Sussexes reside in a vast Montecito estate complete with giant outdoor playpark, pool and games room – so the perfect spot to kick start their summer holidays. Plus, nearby they have a wealth of children-friendly attractions such as Santa Barbara zoo and Butterfly Beach.