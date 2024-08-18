Joan Collins, 91, hailed a 'domestic goddess' after disaster at French holiday home

Joan Collins is getting to work following a storm at her holiday home in the south of France. Keeping fans updated, the 91-year-old revealed that a storm had left "water everywhere" at her plush pad abroad. "Someone's got to do it," she quipped, sweeping a luxurious patio area adorned with woven sofas.

Joan, who is on vacation with her husband Percy, appeared upbeat as she tended to the terracotta tiles. Among the comments, Elizabeth Hurley – who just last week enjoyed a reunion with Joan – replied: "Domestic Goddess….who knew?"

Elizabeth's son, Damian Hurley, was also quick to respond. "Miss you already" he penned after returning from their joint vacation.

Joan Collins dazzles on yacht in mini shorts and vibrant swimsuit

Joan is currently soaking up the sun at her home in Provence, and the Dynasty actress is having a fabulous time! Giving fans a glimpse of her travels, on Wednesday the A-lister shared a reel after boarding a lavish yacht with friends.

Looking seriously chic, Joan opted for a statement swimsuit, blue and white linen shorts and a Scandi-style gilet emblazoned with a floral print. A white watch, Audrey Hepburn-esque sunglasses, a silver rose ring and a large crucifix were among her accessories.

Three days before her adventure at sea, Joan also remarked that she and Percy had been "Hanging with the Hurleys" at home. Joining them for dinner, Elizabeth rocked a white halterneck maxi dress, while Damian sported a black V-neck tee and dark jeans.

As for Joan, the 91-year-old exuded radiance in an off-the-shoulder dress in ivory, complete with pearl earrings. Percy, 59, could be seen with his arms wrapped lovingly around his wife's waist, smiling in a pale linen suit.

© Instagram Damien, Elizabeth, Joan and Percy recently reunited at her home in the south of France

In September 2023, Joan was asked to name her happy place. "In the south of France. We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing," she told Ideal Home.

"There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view. I can see the sea in the distance and rolling hills around. It balms the soul."

Joan and Percy wed in 2002

Joan and Percy, who tied the knot in 2002, are often seen travelling together on Instagram. Percy is Joan's fifth husband and during a candid chat with HELLO!, she lovingly referred to him as her "soulmate."

"It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last. Percy is wonderful, he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other," she noted.

© Getty Images The actress has never been phased by her 32-year age gap with husband Percy

The couple may share a 32-year age gap, but it's never phased Joan. "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage," the actress previously explained to Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary.

"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it, I don't even think about it."