Joan Collins, 90, reunites with Elizabeth Hurley, 58, for glam stay at model's £6m mega-mansion

Joan Collins and Elizabeth Hurley are the best of friends! Following their sun-soaked holiday in St Tropez, the BFFs have reunited for another fun-filled week – this time at Elizabeth's £6m mega-mansion in Herefordshire. They were joined by Joan's husband of 21 years, Percy Gibson.

Posting a slew of photos from their winter walks in the countryside, Elizabeth, 58, also revealed highlights from Joan's 'Behind the Shoulder Pads' UK Tour.

"Having fun with @joancollinsdbe who came to stay with us in the country before treating us all to her fab-u-lous show to promote her brilliant new memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads," Elizabeth penned in the caption.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley hosted Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson, in the country

Joan was quick to voice her gratitude, gushing: "Thank you for being the #perfecthostess."

It's no secret that Elizabeth's home is the ultimate country retreat, and the model loves to host close friends and family at her estate. During an interview with Liz Earle Wellbeing, the Austin Powers actress admitted that most weekends, she finds herself "trying to be Super Mum and Hostess with the Mostest."

© Instagram Elizabeth also supported Joan at her 'Behind the Shoulder Pads' UK Tour

The mum-of-one has always preferred country living and told the publication: "I loathe being in London at weekends and always try to go home to Herefordshire. I love everything about the country – the fresh air, the peace, my dogs and my garden After enduring the M4, I usually have a stiff drink, light a fire and collapse on the sofa. Before bed, I'll have a long bath with lots of scented bath oil and a good book."

© Photo: Instagram Elizabeth's Herefordshire home is perfect for entertaining

Since purchasing her Herefordshire property for an estimated £6 million (about $8.25 million) in 2012, Elizabeth has given fans a glimpse of her Georgian estate, which sits on 187 acres in Ledbury.

© Instagram The 58-year-old loves the peace of the countryside

Boasting 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 stables, a tennis court, a private lake and a coach house, Elizabeth has her fair share of space for entertaining.

Elizabeth and Joan, 90, have been close friends for years and they've also worked together on the small screen. Back in 2015, Joan joined Elizabeth in her show The Royals, portraying her mother.

At the time, Elizabeth said of Joan: "We adore Joan Collins being on the set. We love it. We're all excited when Dame Joan comes on, and she's fabulous."

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Joan and Elizabeth have been friends for years

She added to InStyle: "I've known her for years and years and years. We've had two near misses in the past where we were going to play mother and daughter, and finally, this came together. It was a dream come true for both of us because we play very well together—and her character is very interesting."