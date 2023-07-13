Lady Louise Windsor to make big decision this summer

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter is studying at the University of St Andrews

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has just completed her first year of her undergraduate degree at the University of St Andrews.

The 19-year-old enrolled at the prestigious university last September, where she is studying English.

But Lady Louise will have a big decision to make this summer ahead of her second year.

Like most undergraduates who have lived in halls of residence on campus in their first year, students usually have to find their own accommodation for the remaining two years of their course.

Lady Louise has followed in her cousin Prince William's footsteps by studying at the University of St Andrews, where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales gained a 2:1 in his Geography degree, while the Princess of Wales achieved a 2:1 in Art History in 2005.

William and Kate, pictured in 2011, met at the University of St Andrews

St Salvators Halls of Residence at St Andrews

When the pair first enrolled at the university in Fife, they lived at St Salvator's Halls of Residence, known as Sallies. But after the first year, William and Kate joined two of their friends in a rented two-storey Victorian terraced house – reportedly 13A Hope Street - close to the university.

And in their final year, the couple, who began dating in 2003, reportedly shared a four-bedroom cottage called Balgove House on the Strathtyrum Estate with friends.

William and Kate reminisced about their university days as they returned in 2021

Speaking about their early romance, Kate previously told TV cook, Mary Berry: "In [our] university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that was when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauces and things like that."

William and Kate have returned to their university several times since graduating, including a visit just a couple of months before their royal wedding in 2011.

The pair also took a trip down memory lane at St Andrews in 2021, during their tour of Scotland. The night before their visit, the couple were spotted leaving Forgan's restaurant in the town after enjoying a romantic meal.

Lady Louise Windsor's education

The teenager began her schooling at St George's School at Windsor Castle before moving to St Mary's School Ascot in Year 9.

She studied English, History, Politics and Drama as her A-Level subjects.

Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver

Buckingham Palace did not release Lady Louise's A-Level grades but standard entry requirements to St Andrews are AAA.

Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, 15, are not expected to carry out royal duties once they complete their education.

James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor

Speaking about her children's future plans, their mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, saying: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."