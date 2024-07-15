Charles Spencer shares 'otherworldly' glimpse of Princess Diana's resting place

Earl Spencer has shared a new photo of his sister Princess Diana's final resting place at his family estate, Althorp.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the podcast host and author uploaded a pair of ethereal images, including a snapshot of Althorp's ornamental Oval Lake.

© Instagram Princess Diana is buried on the lake's island

The large expanse of water, which is home to the island where Diana is buried, appeared almost mystical in the image, surrounded by swirling morning mist.

Elsewhere, Charles, 60, shared an image of his property's sprawling estate dotted with towering trees and a wooden fence. In the background, the morning sun could be seen peeking through behind the thick layer of mist.

© Instagram Charles regularly shares snapshots of his sprawling estate

In his caption, Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle penned: "Misty start to the day, at @althorphouse."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. One follower shared: "Looks Arthurian!! Beautiful imagery absolutely beautiful," while a second noted: "Otherworldly", and a third chimed in: "Such a lovely place of peace and tranquillity, moments like these are definitely good for the soul."

Princess Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public. There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however, it was later removed for security reasons.

© Getty Images An aerial view of Princess Diana's burial site

Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

Charles and his family have also paid tribute to Diana with a poignant temple where visitors are able to leave flowers, cards and meaningful tributes.

Sharing a glimpse inside its history, the father-of-seven previously told his Instagram followers: "This temple, now dedicated to my late sister’s memory, was originally commissioned by our ancestor George John Spencer. He was in charge of the Royal Navy in the early part of the Napoleonic Wars.

© Instagram A temple near the lake allows visitors to leave tributes for Princess Diana

"In 1798 initial reports from Egypt said the British fleet had been destroyed in a crucial battle by the French. George John fainted with shock.

"When the true version of the Battle of the Nile followed, outlining what was an astonishing victory by Nelson over the French, George John had this structure built - in thanks to God. It overlooks the Round Oval lake at Althorp and has become the place where kind visitors like to leave flowers in memory of Diana."

Charles' ancestral home

Charles grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992.

© Getty Images Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

His regal home boasts 90 rooms and sits on 550 acres of land and garden. It features a falconry, a 115-ft picture gallery, a billiard room and a majestic library.