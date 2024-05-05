Charles Spencer shares 'serene' sunlit glimpse of sister Princess Diana's final resting place

Earl Spencer and his sister Princess Diana moved to Althorp House in Northamptonshire during their childhoods, and he now occasionally shares the most beautiful images of the family estate.

On Sunday morning, for example, the father-of-seven took to social media site X, where he uploaded some incredible photos of the park and lake on the grounds, with the sun rising through the trees.

He captioned them: "The Park and Lake at @AlthorpHouse waking up this beautiful morning."

His followers rushed to share their love for the pictures, with one calling it "such a spiritual space to be mindful in". Another fan, meanwhile, commented: "So serene, feel at peace just looking at these wonderful photos."

Princess Diana was laid to rest on a secluded island at the Oval Lake at Althorp following her tragic death in 1997.

A few days ago, Althorp's Conservation Manager, Adey Greeno, shared another spectacular photo of the grounds close to where Diana was buried. The longtime Althorp House employee posted an image that showed ducks and geese swimming in the spring sunshine.

He captioned it: "Ducks and geese on the round oval lake @AlthorpHouse. I saw the first goslings today that have hatched off in the park, they were being led down to the lake by both attentive parent birds."

© Hulton Archive/Getty Charles is the younger brother of the late Princess

Althorp's restoration

The Earl has been dedicatedly restoring the property and grounds ever since he took it over, and he and his wife Karen like to share updates from the historic house and grounds.

Last year, the Countess revealed that they had uncovered the footings for an old boat house underneath the mesmerising water.

© David Goddard An aerial view of Althorp, which is 5 miles north west of Northampton

The mother-of-three admitted: "When I saw it, I wasn't at all inspired to reinstate it. It looked sort of squat. However… when I saw the beautiful newly discovered picture, I suddenly wanted to put it back!"

The White Ship author, who has recently released A Very Private School, a poignant memoir detailing his difficult experience at boarding school, took on the role of custodian when he became the 9th Earl Spencer after his father John died in 1992.

© Instagram Charles' new book is called A Very Private School

Althorp is set on 13,000 acres in Northamptonshire, 550 of which are the house and gardens. Princess Diana originally wanted to move back to the property after her divorce from King Charles (then Prince Charles).

Diana's Althorp 'dream'

As her brother explained in an interview years later: "Diana had a lovely dream that she could live a normal life afterward. But the one house that she set her heart on in the park [at the family home of Althorp] was three bedrooms and 100 yards from the road. And it was just not possible.

© Getty Charles and Diana's father John with his second wife Raine at Althorp House

"The police knew it wouldn’t work. I offered every other property that was suitable on the estate. I really felt it was the right decision for her. But she probably couldn't see it."

The late royal originally moved to the estate when she was 14 and her younger brother was 11, before moving to her own flat in London.

© Getty Princess Diana moved out of the family home at 18

Later, she shared Highgrove House near Gloucestershire, and an apartment in Kensington Palace with Charles and their two children. She remained at the Palace following the divorce.