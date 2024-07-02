Charles Spencer shares exciting update on Princess Diana's childhood home

Earl Charles Spencer has shared an exciting update regarding his sprawling Northamptonshire estate, Althorp.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the author and historian uploaded a carousel of images of the estate's latest exhibit - a handcrafted wooden canoe given to Charles on his 60th birthday - to announce the opening of his estate for summer 2024.

On his milestone birthday, Charles, 60, was touched by the poignant gift which was lovingly built so that he could use it on his property's majestic Oval Lake where his late sister Princess Diana is buried.

Declaring his estate open for the summer, Charles wrote in his caption: "Althorp is open to day visitors from 1 July till 29 August this year, and a new exhibit is the stunning canoe given to me by @marckoska for my 60th birthday in May."

© Getty Images Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

He continued: "It's as beautiful as many of the works of art in Althorp House, accumulated by my family over the past 500 years.

"I still can't get my head round the generosity, craftsmanship and thoughtfulness of this gift in a million…"

The Earl's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Delighted by the exciting announcement, one follower wrote: "I will be visiting next week with my two friends - looking forward to it very much" while a second penned: "We look forward to seeing it next week" and a third chimed in: "It's stunning! Can't wait to see it."

© Instagram Inside the stunning library at Althorp

Althorp is open to visitors in the summer months each year, with areas such as the 115-foot-long Picture Gallery and Wootton Hall, the entrance hall accessible. Charles has previously spoken about the significance of the opening dates, explaining how they were a "strange coincidence" in light of their connection to his late sister.

Whilst his stately home will be closing to visitors on 29 August this year, it has previously remained open until 31 August.

© Getty Images Earl Charles Spencer inherited Althorp in 1992

"With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open," he said on model Twiggy's podcast Tea with Twiggy.

"We agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died." He added: "That was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Charles Spencer shares 'tranquil' glimpse of family estate where Princess Diana was laid to rest

As children, Charles and his sisters Princess Diana, Sarah and Jane visited their grandparents at Althorp. Princess Diana moved into the property at age 14, and it is where she first met her future husband King Charles in 1977 while he was dating her sister Sarah.

© Instagram Princess Diana is buried on the lake at Althorp

The late Princess was buried at Althorp following her death in August 1997. The initial plan was for Diana to be laid to rest in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided on an island at the centre of the family home's oval lake.