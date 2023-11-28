Courteney Cox's immaculate garden at $9m Malibu beach house would make Monica Geller proud

Being one of the major stars of cult 90s sitcom Friends means spending a lot of time in the limelight. Lucky for Monica Geller-playing Courteney Cox, her Malibu beach house is the perfect haven when quality time with her partner Johnny McDaid is needed.

The actress, 59, has taken to Instagram to offer her 14.9 million loyal followers an insight into her incredible outdoor space that looks like it could feature at a luxury retreat. In one post Courteney was seen sitting cross-legged on the grass with her sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniel. In the background is an incredible leafy space with trees and stone steps up to the house.

© Instagram Did you spot Courteney's pool?

From a different angle fans spotted Courteney's incredible ocean views. Her garden features steep steps down to the beach surrounded by lush green banks covered in plants and trees. A chic glass banister is not only a safety feature but exudes quiet luxury.

© Instagram Courteney's backyard is so leafy

Courteney's sweet pup is featured in many posts of her incredible garden, namely when the Scream actress did the viral online trend of holding up a dog or a baby and spinning around to Taylor Swift's 'August'. In the background, eagle-eyed fans will spot a stunning patio with a firepit and the star of the show – Courteney's pool.

© Instagram Courteney's home boats incredible ocean views

The Cougar Town star clear blue pool is situated facing the incredible natural views and the space is adorned with relaxing arm wood loungers with charcoal grey cushions for comfort and style.

© Instagram Courteney's pups enjoy the fabulous outdoor space

The Shining Vale actress has also picked out impressive furniture for her outdoor space to make it feel like a total escape. Her garden boasts a wood sofa with cushions matching the loungers under a large umbrella for shade.

© Instagram Courteney's chic garden furniture

Courteney has also treated fans to an insight into the inside of the impressive residence where Prince Harry claims he took hallucinogenic mushrooms. The mother-of-one was seen taking photos of her gorgeous dogs in a stunning living room boasting a huge stone fireplace and a timeless patterned rug.

© Instagram Courteney's rustic living space

The Ace Ventura actress' kitchen is also a sight to behold. The space features contrasting warm wood cabinetry against cool grey stone walls. Courteney has dressed the space with shelves holding bowls, vases, and fresh fruit. Her home also features an impressive built-in wine fridge.

© Instagram Courteney's home boasts a wine fridge

It is no surprise Courteney's home is so spectacular. She is the founder of HomeCourt, a line of home care products – could it BE more Monica? Courteney has curated her own collection ranging from candles and dish soap to room deodorant and surface cleaner.

© Instagram Courteney's impressive kitchen

The interior of the home takes on a rustic aesthetic the whole property over. Designer Colin King shared his handiwork on Instagram when he styled Courteney's home, showing the home with exposed wood floors and wood-paneled walls with plush features like taupe soft couches adorned with cosy scatter cushions and throws.

The Californian bolthole was accessorised with wall-filling artwork, decorative ornaments in neutral hues, and fresh flowers.

Prior to purchasing the enviable beach house, Courteney owned a 25th-floor condo in the Hollywood Hills worth $4.5 million that dates back to 1965.

© Instagram Courteney's beautiful pool

Courteney lives at the incredible $9m property, which has been extensively photographed by Elle Decor, with her partner Snow Patrol singer Johnny and daughter Coco, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband and Never Been Kissed actor David Arquette.