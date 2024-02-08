Courteney Cox gets drenched as she shares video of flooded house during Los Angeles downpour

During Los Angeles' recent downpour, Courteney Cox found a unique way to bring humor to the situation. "Finally getting used to the LA rain," Courteney captioned her Instagram post, which featured her seemingly playing a piano submerged in water.

The Friends actress, known for her comedic flair, cleverly used a filter to create the illusion of a flooded home, showcasing her knack for entertaining her followers with light-hearted content.

Adding to her engaging social media presence, Courteney recently shared a compilation of previously unseen photos and videos.

Among these was a clip of her gearing up for an ice bath, donned in a blue bikini and wetsuit socks.

Courteney Cox gets drenched during Los Angeles downpour

She humorously questioned, "Is this cheating?" referring to her socks, explaining, "because your feet get really cold."

This candid moment reflected her genuine curiosity about the unconventional method she uses to withstand the cold.

Courteney's pups enjoy the fabulous outdoor space

In a November 2023 interview with Glamour, Courteney expressed her enthusiasm for ice baths, emphasizing their benefits for hydration and skin health.

Despite initial reservations, she's become an advocate for the invigorating practice. "I thought I would never do a cold plunge. I thought I would hate it, but I love it so much," she shared, highlighting the lasting sense of well-being it provides.

Courteney with David Beckham in an ice bath

Her followers reassured her about the wetsuit socks, supporting her choice with encouraging comments.

Courteney's Instagram also gave fans a glimpse into her personal life, featuring moments with her celebrity friends, including Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow and Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern, alongside Dern's mother, Diane Ladd.

These snapshots reignited fans' nostalgia, especially seeing Courteney and Lisa together, prompting a flood of Friends gifs and expressions of joy in the comments.

Courteney's home boasts a wine fridge

The enduring bond among the Friends cast members is evident, as Courteney, Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, the late Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have maintained their close-knit relationship long after the show's conclusion in 2004.

Their unique nicknames for each other, shared during Lisa's 60th birthday celebration, offer a peek into their deep camaraderie.

Lisa's affectionate monikers for Jennifer ("Joo") and Courteney ("Cahoot"), and their nicknames for her ("Floosh" and "Loot"), highlight the playful and heartfelt connections they share.

Courteney's backyard is so leafy

Courteney's recent honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2023 brought the friends together once more, with Lisa and Jennifer publicly expressing their admiration and love for her.

Lisa's heartfelt speech praised Courteney as "the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being," underscoring the genuine affection and respect they hold for each other.

