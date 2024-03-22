Courteney Cox's $16m Malibu beachfront mansion's patio is so epic she can't bear to leave

Many Hollywood stars are not as candid with at-home insights into their life behind the scenes as Courteney Cox.

The Friends star, 59, often treats fans to hilarious videos at home with her adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniels Lily and Bear and her recent skit shows off a new corner of her incredible $16 million Malibu mansion she shares with her long-term partner Johnny McDaid, 47, and daughter Coco Arquette, 19.

© Instagram Courteney's patio has beach views

The Scream actress recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video where she showed her dogs' faces when she leaves home showing the incredible patio outside her home which has to be seen to be believed.

© Instagram Courteney showed off her incredible patio

The grassy patio has been laid outside her home which has a chic panneled-front exterior. The home has a large plant by the front door and a pergola coming out from the home that looks out on a pool with beachy views.

© Instagram Courteney's home features a large gate for security

Courteney was also seen leaving through a huge charcoal grey gate, providing her home with privacy and security. It is not the first time that the Mothers and Daughters actress has showed off her outside space.

The Shining Vale star shared an adorable video once again with her pups that revealed a clearer look at her pool with dreamy views. She has also been known to snare snaps in her lush garden that has steps down the beach and is surrounded by bushes and greenery for a secluded feel.

© Instagram Courteney's backyard is so leafy

Inside the home, Courteney has opted for a rustic feel that suits its beachy surroundings. Her living room was shared in a lighthearted video where one of her pals dressed up as Ghostface from the Scream franchise.

© Instagram Courteney's home boasts incredible ocean views

She was seen sitting on a cosy grey couch adorned with an array of scatter cushions. Her coffee table was made from deep wood panels for a laid-back feel and behind her is a breakfast bar area with shelving built into the charcoal grey walls that were adorned with a plethora of ornamental pieces.

© Instagram Courteney's living room is open plan

Her kitchen carried through the deep earthy tones. The space features dark wood cabinetry with a modern double oven. Courteney's kitchen also has a stove built into her island.

Courteney also showed off her Monica Geller-esque competitive streak when she took to her at-home tennis court. The actress was seen in a black T-shirt and cropped black pants showing off her sporting skills on the court that was surrounded by a high wall topped with lush hedges.

© Instagram Courteney has a personal tennis court

The star of You Cannot Kill David Arquette employed interiors expert Colin King to style her home. Colin shared an array of photos from when he worked on Courteney's home where he dressed a vintage table in Courteney's bedroom before arranging the rustic furniture in her minimalist snug.

© Instagram Courteney's home has a rustic feel

"I had the privilege of styling [Courteney Cox's] beautiful home in Malibu for HTSI," Colin captioned the photos. "I discovered the painting on the wall behind her in a guest bedroom and found out it was painted by her grandmother. I managed to hold it up out of frame and it served as inspiration for the cover image."

Courteney was seen posing in a chic camel outfit in front of the painting of a young woman in a gold frame.