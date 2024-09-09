Jennifer Garner talks 'love of my life' in unexpected video from inside family home

Jennifer Garner showcased her sentimental side when she gave fans a tour of her immaculate bedroom inside her new home.

In a clip from her interview with Architectural Digest, the Yes Day actress introduced someone very special to her social media followers.

While standing in the light, airy room, Jennifer held up an old teddy bear and introduced him as TBear.

Explain her late dad had bought it for her when she was three years old from a Sears catalogue, the mom-of-three hugged the cute toy.

She captioned the post: "Congrats on becoming @archdigest official, TBear. Love of my life, this guy. I think it’s the overalls."

Fans commented on her "down-to-earth" personality and loved how she'd decorated her new home too.

She recently completed her dream $7.4 million home in Los Angeles — and it's nothing short of spectacular.

Her farmhouse-style "private paradise" is home to her and the three children she shares with her newly single ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

They are parents to Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet 18, and while they divorced in 2016, they continue to co-parent successfully.

Jennifer has been dating businessman, John Miller, for five years but confessed she will always love the father of her children.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the demise of her ten-year marriage, she said: "It was a real marriage. It wasn't for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work."

Jennifer insisted it was true love, adding: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?"

However, Jennifer said Ben's personality could be tricky to navigate. "He’s the most brilliant person in any room," she told the outlet. "The most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

Ben recently divorced his second wife, Jennifer Lopez, after just two years of marriage.

Their whirlwind romance first began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.