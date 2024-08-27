Jennifer Garner is close with her family so it's no surprise the actress has placed several gorgeous family pictures throughout her $8 million home.

In a new video, shared with fans on Instagram, Jennifer reads the children's book The Eyebrows of Doom by Steve Smallman out loud, while her pet golden retriever Birdie quietly listens. Watch the video below:

Jennifer Garner shares glimpse of personal family photos in her $$ home

The mom-of-three was sitting on the floor in what appeared to be her living room, with a dark blue bookcase built into the wall behind her.

Various hardback books were spread out access the shelves alongside an owl bookend and several photo frames which showed the memories that Jennifer valued; one photograph appeared to be from the early 20th century and may have been a great-grandmother of Jennifer's, while another showed what looked to be Jennifer's family, including her two sisters, posing with their mother and father.

© Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner shares glimpse of personal family photos in her $8million home

It's not the first time Jennifer has given fans a glimpse into the home, as in 2021 she shared another video of her reading a children's book, but in that video the 13 Going on 30 star was sat on a beautiful sofa, with gray and white cushions and a gray throw blanket, alongside her dog Birdie.

Behind the sofa were four industrial-style bookshelves, filled with rows and rows of books and picture frames that included photos of her three children, Violet, now 18, Fin, 15, and son Samuel, 12, whom she raised in the home.

Jen Garner sits in a tractor

Jennifer purchased her $7.9million home in 2019 in the Brentwood neighborhood. She tore down the 1930s cottage property, and built her dream home on the land instead.

The two-storey home has been built to recall Cape Cod's gorgeous coastal mansions, and it was designed by Ken Ungar. There is also a spacious deck for entertaining, with a pool and in a video earlier in 2024, the actress revealed a gorgeous garden where she can indulge in her love for nature and farming.

Holding a bright, cheerful pumpkin flower, Jennifer shared "nerdy farm facts," focusing on the winter squash—famously known as the official fruit of Halloween.

"This flower is both male and female. There's a pistil inside, and it needs the pollen. Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!" she told viewers.

