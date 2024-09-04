Jennifer Garner has swung open the doors to her phenomenal farmhouse in Los Angeles, California, for the latest issue of Architectural Digest and the enormous home is nothing short of stunning.

The 13 Going On 30 actress bought the property, located in Brentwood Park, in 2019 for an estimated $7.5 million.

But Jennifer, with the help of architect and design-duo, Steve and Brooke Giannetti, has completely transformed the home into a rustic dream complete with lots of exposed wood, sky-high ceilings and a lush garden that is to die for.

Jennifer, who shares three children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, looked overjoyed as she showed off the wow-worthy abode – and it seems the home is the perfect place for the whole family to enjoy.

Jennifer Garner's secret message to children in cozy corner

The gorgeous home has so many personal and sentimental touches, including a reading nook in a cosy corner of the home where her children sit and read their books.

One striking element of the nook is the two beautiful stained glass windows. The two panes of glass are stunning pieces of art that depict a meadow.

Their dog, Birdie, features at the bottom looking up towards the sky and a huge tree. The three also have three owls sitting on the branch, and each of these represents Jennifer's children, in a heartwarming tribute to her three kids.

Jennifer and Ben's children have made no secret of their passion for reading. Their living room looks like a library too with shelf upon shelf of books.

Previously sharing a glimpse at the cute corner, Jennifer said on Instagram: "Isn’t this the prettiest stained glass? @reedwestonbradley designed and made this for us @judsonstudios.

"I feel lucky to get to live with it, thank you, Reed. (The reading nook is awfully cozy, too, @velvetandlinen and @stevegiannetti)."

Jennifer's incredible farmhouse she built from scratch

There are so many phenomenal elements to Jennifer's farmhouse and it seems the star has more than made it her own. After buying the land back in 2019, the star wanted to create a private sanctuary for her and her kids to enjoy forever.

She told the publication: "I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in," adding: "I was frustrated, but finally said, 'Okay, I think I'm going to have to build,' and found this lot."

The designers took a lot of inspiration from Jennifer's childhood growing up in West Virginia, which is largely reflected in the heavy use of wood and the overall contemporary farmhouse look of the home.

One part of the home we cannot get over is the kitchen. The room is enormous but still manages to look so personal and warm.

Jennifer Garner with son Samuel

"There's plenty of exposed wood thanks to the high beams on the ceiling and wooden accents underneath the gigantic island in the center of the room. The wooden flooring is also spectacular.

The color scheme suits this perfectly with neutral tones throughout but pops of brightness here and there. Jennifer has neutral-toned leather seats and stone-coloured cabinets surrounding the cooking area.

Further in the living area, there is exposed brick surrounding a gorgeous fireplace and plenty of seating for when Jennfier hosts.