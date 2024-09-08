Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's son Samuel makes show of support for sister Violet after move away

Jennifer Garner's kids may need some time to get used to living so far away from their older sister, but she's left a little piece of her with them.

The Alias actress' eldest daughter with Ben Affleck, Violet, recently moved across the country for her first year of college at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

She leaves behind her youngest siblings, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, and the latter just made the sweetest show of support for his big sister even if miles apart.

Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Over the weekend, Fin and Samuel were spotted out in Los Angeles hanging out with their dad Ben, and Samuel was spotted repping his sister's new college, wearing a gray Yale University t-shirt.

It has been a time of adjustment for the kids, not only because of their sister's departure, but also their dad's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, to whom they'd grown quite close to, and spent much of the summer with prior to the difficult split.

Meanwhile, the Let's Get Loud singer was this weekend marking her first red carpet since the divorce, ironically, to premiere Unstoppable at the Toronto Film Festival, the second film Ben along with his best friend and collaborator Matt Damon have made via their newly-founded production company, Artists Equity.

© Getty Violet moved to Connecticut last month

Jennifer, who stars in the film, and Matt were both in attendance at the premiere, while Ben was not.

The Argo director had previously opened up about working with his now estranged wife on the movie during an appearance on CBS News, raving about both the subject, wrestling champion Anthony Robles and his inspiring story, and Jennifer herself.

© Getty Samuel with Ben and Jennifer earlier this year

At the time, when asked about the rumors of the Hustlers actress' participation, he first attempted to keep it under wraps, simply saying: "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice."

© Monica Schipper The Unstoppable premiere marked Jennifer's first major public appearance since news of the divorce

However, he eventually relented, confirming: "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie." Once he confirmed the news, he couldn't help but gush over her, and even cheekily admitted: "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is."

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer and Ben were married for two years

Ben then detailed what a major perk it was to get to work with her, adding: "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."

He further said: "Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."