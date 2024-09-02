Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner delivers most incredible '70s throwback from inside childhood family home
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Garner attends 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Frazer Harrison

Jennifer Garner delivers unbelievable '70s throwback from inside childhood family home

The Alias actress shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner sparked a huge reaction from her fans over the weekend when she took a walk down memory lane and shared a photo from her childhood. 

The fun-loving star shared an image of herself asleep on the couch cuddling her pet, with a book balanced on her knee. 

"I’m wishing you a 1970’s couch, book, and cat kind of long weekend," she wrote alongside the image.

In the photo, Jennifer sported a bowl-cut hairdo, plaid shirt and rolled up jeans. But it was the patterned couch which was the talk of her followers. 

The brown and white bold design was typical of the era and fans loved it, commenting: "Those cushions gave the best naps," and "the sofa is amazing."

Jennifer is a mom to three children, Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck

Despite their divorce, they have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their kids successfully. 

Ben — who recently split from his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopezjoined Jen to drop their oldest child at college in Connecticut recently.

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet © Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin
Their oldest daughter is attending Yale

The teen is entering her first year of studies at Yale and it's an exciting time for the family. 

Jennifer has been supporting Ben during his split from JLo, proving further that they still have a close connection. 

Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Jennifer and Ben announced their divorce in 2015

After they announced the end of their marriage in 2015, Jennifer opened up about Ben and confessed she will always love him. 

In a revealing interview with Vanity Fair, she said: "I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him and I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had."

Jennifer Garner with son Samuel © Allen Berezovsky
Jennifer with son Samuel

Jennifer added: "He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. 

"He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

Fin Affleck
They're also proud parents to Fin

At the time, the Alias actress explained: "He's still the only person who really knows the truth about things. And I’m still the only person that knows some of his truths."

Jennifer has been dating businessman and CEO, John C. Miller since 2018. Neither have publicly spoken about their relationship which has mostly been confirmed via photos or sightings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" held at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)© Getty
Ben and JLo recently split after two years of marriage

When asked if marriage would ever be on the cards for her again, Jennifer told People: "I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part… I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

