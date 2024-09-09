Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff shares glimpse inside eclectic NYC duplex as she teases 'big week'

It has been quite the end of the summer for Ella Emhoff, and big moments are far from over.

The model, whose father Doug Emhoff is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, has been no stranger to the spotlight the past couple of years, since first going viral over her fashionable look for her stepmother's inauguration in January 2021.

She has since continued to amuse fashion lovers, and as the Democratic presidential nominee's campaign raves on, the knitting aficionado has given a glimpse of some of her latest looks, and teased a "big week."

Ella Emhoff forced to cancel knitting club amid Kamala Harris' presidential campaign

Ella took to Instagram as the weekend came to an end and shared a round of mirror photos from inside her eclectic New York City apartment, highlighting a slew of different outfits.

Among them were a red plaid matching skirt and jacket look, green trousers paired with an embroidered button-down blouse, a black tulle strapless dress, plus one featuring a baseball jersey emblazoned with her last name and "24" in the back.

Adorably, most of the photos featured her dog, along with details of her apartment, including a pink flower wall light, a Third Drawer Down corn stool, some Monstera plants, also known as the Swiss cheese plant, and plenty of framed drawings across the walls.

"Big fits for a big week," she wrote in her caption, adding: "My stairs are my version of the clothing chair," referring to the stereotypical pile of clothing some assign to their bedroom chairs.

© Instagram Ella's adorable dog featured in several of the photos

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the outfits, with one teasing: "The coolest kid in the White House… coming soon," as others followed suit with: "You have such a unique sense of style! I love what you wear and how you wear it!" and: "Such amazing style and grace," as well as: "In awe of your style!!!"

© Instagram The model simultaneously gave a glimpse inside her apartment

It is in fact a big week for the Emhoff family, as Harris is a day away from not only debating her opponent Donald Trump for the first time, but the Tuesday debate marks the first time the two properly meet in person.

© Instagram She teased a "big week"

Debates have proven to be a pivotal moment for both, as the outcome of the last presidential debate, between Trump and President Joe Biden on July 27, ultimately led to Biden stepping down from the race after a poor performance, and Harris subsequently became the nominee, to much relief and fanfare from fellow politicians and Democratic voters alike.

© Getty Ella wore a Joe Ando dress for the final night of the DNC

Her nomination was confirmed during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, during which her husband Doug, Ella, her brother Cole and the siblings' mother Kerstin Emhoff were all in attendance showing their support.

The highly-anticipated debate, which will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, will air on ABC at 9pm EST.