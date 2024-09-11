David and Georgia Tennant are parents of five children so they likely spend lots of time as a family unit in their gorgeous home in London.

The Doctor Who actor and his TV producer wife wed in 2011 and share Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 22.

Though the husband and wife are quite private about their home life, Georgia previously shared a snap of one extremely plush dining area in their swanky abode, and it's practically hotel-worthy.

© Getty Images Georgia and David tied the knot in 2011

The photo in question was shared to celebrate the start of a new term showing the mother-of-five getting her kids ready to head back to school. But the 39-year-old's post on Instagram caught our eye thanks to the impressive décor and artsy interiors.

In the background, the family have a huge island which is gold in colour with a luxe mirrored effect along the edges adding a touch of glamour.

There are also leather stools with matching gold legs dotted around the island so that the family can sit and dine or socialise.

Further behind, a cosy corner can be seen with colourful, framed artwork hanging on the wall, as well as two mirrors adding even more of a hotel-bar style to the interiors. We can also spot a huge piece of art further along the wall, with some foliage climbing up the trendy exposed brick.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant's dining area at home

The area also has some pretty hanging lights across the ceiling and, behind Georgia, we can also spot a large wine rack. Meanwhile, chic Parquet flooring runs throughout.

It's likely this plush area is an extension of their kitchen which is equally impressive and rustic in style. In a more recent snap shared on Georgia's Instagram, we can see the background of the cooking area in their kitchen.

© Instagram Georgia shared an ultra-rare photo with her daughter Olive

The exposed brick feature complements the wooden cabinets adjacent to the oven and hob.

A double oven is also nestled in the cabinet area, seamlessly blending in with the storage. We can also see the marble-topped island which also has plenty of drawers and cupboards underneath for extra storage.

David and Georgia are adorable together View post on Instagram

Georgia and David Tennant's rare comments on parenthood

The couple are famously protective of their children's identity and have even concealed their faces on social media. However, Georgia previously opened up about juggling home life with her career in a previous interview with Fabric Magazine.

"I do my best; that is all I can do," she said, adding: "There are days where I'm like 'I've got this, I'm totally nailing it'. And then the next day, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I've had so many children!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Georgia Tennant reveals parenting 'dread'

"'What am I doing? Who am I? I can't do this. They hate me!'."

Georgia continued: "But there's definitely no magic answer to the 'How do you have it all?' question. The answer is you just try your best and hope in that process that you don't lose yourself."